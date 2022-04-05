Shapiro: Disney's Entrance Into Culture Wars Proves the American Right Was Always Correct

Last week, reporter Christopher Rufo released footage of top Disney executives vowing to inject their radical LGBT agenda into children’s programming.

Producer Latoya Raveneau told an all-hands meeting that her team works to push a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” in programming aimed at kids and sought to add “queerness” to such content.

Corporate president Karey Burke announced that she was the mother of “one transgender child and one pansexual child” and that she would try to implement a quota system whereby half of all Disney characters would be LGBT or minorities.

Diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware stated that Disney’s beloved theme parks would be eliminating any mention of “ladies and gentlemen” or “boys and girls.”

This prompted a well-deserved firestorm at the Mouse House. Disney has long been left-wing on social issues — but in the aftermath of the ginned-up controversy surrounding Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which protects small children from indoctrination on sexual orientation and “gender identity,” an angry coterie of employees pushed management to swear fealty. So Disney’s brass did, announcing that they opposed the Florida law and turning over the company to its most radical contingent.

And people reacted. #BoycottDisney began to trend on social media. We at the Daily Wire committed to spending $100 million to develop children’s content that would be safe for children — content dedicated to traditional values.

The left, caught with its hand in the kiddie jar, immediately swiveled and accused the right of initiating this culture war.

Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times lamented that she felt terrible for Raveneau, who, after all, was just “[stepping] up to defend the company’s queer friendliness, only to become a national object of right-wing fury and disgust,” and whose injection of LGBT propaganda into children’s content was “sweetly anodyne.” CNN hosted Washington Post transgender columnist Charlotte Clymer, adding the chyron “LGBT COMMUNITY LATEST TO BE CAUGHT IN CULTURE WAR.”

Is the left the aggressor in the culture wars? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The takeaway, according to the social left, is that anyone who defends traditionalism in child-rearing — or anyone who simply doesn’t want children targeted by sexual propagandizing — is the true cultural aggressor.

This is a transparent lie. And it’s a lie that won’t redound to the benefit of those who seek radical change. If they wish to pit the rubric of gay rights against parental rights, gay rights are likely to suffer. If they wish to suggest that LGBT freedom extends to teachers engaging children in sexual conversations without parental permission, parents are unlikely to go along for the ride.

For decades, social leftists have made inroads by arguing that they simply want to be left alone. The right, by contrast, has argued that the left’s agenda is far broader, that the left demands cultural celebration of its sexual mores and that it will stop at nothing to remake society in order to achieve its goals.

Disney’s latest foray into the culture wars proves that the right was correct, that the left’s stated agenda was a lie and that its “not-at-all-secret” agenda targeted the most vulnerable Americans.

Disney shows no signs of backing down from the extremism Christopher Rufo unmasked before the world. And other corporations are following Disney’s lead, pushing far-left advocacy instead of catering to the broadest possible market.

For too long, Americans have planted their heads firmly in the sand, hoping that the forces of the free market would mitigate the cultural hijacking of corporate institutions. Instead, corporations have been hijacked by woke employees and a feckless managerial class.

The blowback will be real, and it should be real. If that means parents swearing off Mickey Mouse, increasingly they will.

© 2022 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.