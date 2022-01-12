Shapiro: As U-Haul Phones Start Ringing, Blue States' Nightmare Gets Much Worse

This week, incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams — the supposed rational corrective to uber-radical outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio — announced that he would allow legislation to proceed permitting local voting for 800,000 non-citizens. The same week, the California Legislature took up a bill that would establish single-payer health care in the state, paying for the increase in costs by essentially doubling taxes.

Americans have been fleeing the most liberal states in mass numbers. Those numbers are about to increase even more.

Between July 2020 and July 2021, approximately 352,000 residents of New York state embarked for warmer climes. Over the same period, the District of Columbia lost 2.9 percent of its population. California lost 367,299 people via net domestic migration. Illinois, another failing blue state, lost 122,460.

Where did all these blue state refugees go? To red states, of course.

Texas picked up 170,307 Americans migrating from other areas. Florida picked up 220,890. Idaho had the fastest annual population increase in the nation.

The only region of the country to gain population was the South, which picked up 657,682 Americans moving from other areas — and which is now home to 38.3 percent of the country’s total population.

The Northeast is now the least populous region in the U.S. and saw a net population decrease of 365,795 residents.

It’s not just individuals — it’s companies.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, just signed the largest-ever lease in downtown Austin for floors 34 through 66 of the tallest tower in the city. Elon Musk has relocated his company headquarters to Texas. My own Daily Wire moved in 2020 from California to Nashville, Tennessee.

Are Democratic policies driving people out of blue states? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (80 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In other words, red-state governance is a magnet; blue-state governance is a disaster.

Yet blue states cannot change course. They cannot simply jettison their adherence to failed ideas like single-payer health care or voting for illegal immigrants. To do so would be to acknowledge error. Instead, they are banking on unearned moral superiority — virtue signaling — to fill the gap where good governance should be.

Thus, red states are grandma-killing hellholes (where blue state legislators vacation); red states are brutal suppressors of voting rights (where Stacey Abrams wants to run for governor again); red states are filled with vicious dog-eat-dog trickle-down capitalists (who must be taxed to pay for national spending programs).

None of this is bound to convince Americans to vote Democrat. It’s not designed to do so. Democrats have banked on a consistent electoral strategy since former President Barack Obama’s 2012 victory — the strategy of driving out a base comprised of minority voters and college-educated women.

But that strategy is collapsing, as Ruy Texiera, once its leading proponent, admitted in December: “If Hispanic voting trends continue to move steadily against the Democrats, the pro-Democratic effect of nonwhite population growth will be blunted, if not cancelled out entirely, and that very influential Democratic theory of the case falls apart.”

It’s falling apart in real time. But Democrats can’t pull out of the tailspin. They’re too invested in the lie that their programs are popular to notice how many Americans are calling up U-Haul.

© 2022 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation