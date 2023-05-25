Share
Sports
News

Shaquille O'Neal Served with Papers for Major Lawsuits While Broadcasting NBA Playoff Game

 By Bryan Chai  May 25, 2023 at 12:53pm
Share

It’s difficult to imagine a man with the size and fame of Shaquille O’Neal sneaking around anything — let alone doing so for three entire months.

And yet, as The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, that’s how long it took for the 7-foot-1, 325-pound NBA legend to be tracked down and served papers as part of the fallout of the FTX cryptocurrency scandal that has engulfed numerous celebrities.

The incident happened Tuesday during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and host Miami Heat.

The 116-99 Celtics win was broadcast on TNT. O’Neal was there as one of the co-hosts of “Inside the NBA,” the postgame studio show that goes on location during the conference finals.

Adam Moskowitz, a lawyer representing the FTX investors suing the various celebrities — including O’Neal — called it “absurd” that his firm had to, in effect, ambush the Hall of Famer at work.

Trending:
Official Election Data Drops 2020 Bombshell: Thousands of Ballots May Have Been Illegally Cast

“It seems absurd to have to go to such great lengths to serve Mr. O’Neal,” Moskowitz told the Journal.

According to Moskowitz, the process server had to buy a ticket to the game on Tuesday before approaching O’Neal on the set from which he was commentating.



While it’s unknown whether the process server approached the 51-year-old O’Neal while he was in the middle of speaking, Moskowitz claimed that the NBA legend ultimately had the process server thrown out of the arena, implying that it happened during TNT’s broadcast of the game.

Do you think cryptocurrency is a scam?

Regardless, for O’Neal, this appears to be the conclusion of a sordid three-month saga involving his association with the disgraced FTX cryptocurrency exchange company.

Process servers had spent months trying to deliver the summons to him, according to the Journal.

The servers went to O’Neal’s homes in Georgia and Texas as well as to the TNT studio in Atlanta.

One wild incident in Georgia involved servers throwing court papers at O’Neal’s vehicle as he was driving away from his Georgia home.

His lawyers argued that those particular court papers were not properly served to the retired NBA star.

Related:
'Too Far?': Shaq and Barkley Under Fire After Laughing So Hard at Injury Report, the Entire Segment Derails

Unsurprisingly, O’Neal is looking to have the entire case dismissed, though that appears to be over after a judge ultimately denied the motions to dismiss.

Although the Heat-Celtics game was broadcast nationally, a search failed to turn up any video of O’Neal being served on the TNT set — not even a blurry cellphone video.

In one last ironic twist, this entire spectacle of O’Neal being served in the midst of an NBA playoffs broadcast happened in the arena formerly known as FTX Arena.

The arena now goes by Kaseya Center after the scandalous FTX debacle, which led to fraud and conspiracy charges against the company’s founder and CEO, disgraced Democratic mega-donor Sam Bankman-Fried.

This is the second time the Moskowitz law firm has claimed to have served O’Neal.

In April, it tweeted about serving him outside of his house:

O’Neal, meanwhile, has been mum on the thorny legal matter, although he did appear to broach the topic when speaking with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on the TNT broadcast. Curry also has been implicated in the FTX scandal.

“You’re my favorite player,” he told Curry. “I just want to say congratulations my brother and thanks for getting me in trouble. Don’t say nothing.”



O’Neal also has been implicated in a separate cryptocurrency lawsuit, also being handled by the Moskowitz firm, over the Astrals Project, which sells nonfungible tokens.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Dodgers Announce Shamelessly Obvious Ploy to Win Back Christian Fans: 'You Sold Your Soul for This?'
Multiple Targets Receive Threats in Response to 'Homophobic Right Wing Redneck Bigots'
NFL Team May Need to Change Name After Feds Send a Notice to Ownership
'Evil and Demonic': Ice Cube Reveals How He Feels About New Trend Happening in Music
NFL Player Says the Jets Cut Him After He Took Medical Advice from Team Doctor
See more...

Conversation