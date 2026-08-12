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Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed speaks during an Aug. 5 news conference in Detroit, Michigan.
Commentary
Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed speaks during an Aug. 5 news conference in Detroit, Michigan. (Finn Gomez / Getty Images)

Sharia Senator: In 2009, Abdul El-Sayed Declared He Will Follow Sharia in 'Everything' He Does Until the Day He Dies

 By Joe Saunders  August 11, 2026 at 5:14pm
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If Michigan Democrats want to bring Sharia to the United States Senate, they’ve got the candidate to do it.

The winner of last week’s Democratic primary, Abdul El-Sayed, declared in a New York Times interview in 2009 that he had a lifelong “obligation” to live by the strict Islamic code that most Americans associate with the most repressive regimes of the Middle East.

And now he’s trying to become a lawmaker in the United States.

The article in the “newspaper of record” was publicized in a report published Tuesday by the Washington Free Beacon.

The New York Times report didn’t dwell on the aspects of Sharia that stand out the most to normal people — like Afghanistan’s Taliban and the terror group’s restrictions on women and liberties Westerners take for granted.

Can El-Sayed be trusted to put service to his country before Sharia compliance?

It was, instead, a thumb-sucking look at community banking, of all things, and the Ann Arbor-based University Bank’s “Islamically approvable ‘mortgage-alternative’ financing for residential and commercial real estate in 15 states.”

It explored how the bank manages to finance customers’ home purchases while avoiding interest charges forbidden by Sharia law.

Taken by itself, it might be nothing more than an interesting look at how religious and ethnic communities make a go of it in the United States system — like an Amish barn-raising on a larger scale. But then there was the presence of one then-unknown bank customer by the name of Abdul El-Sayed.


A medical student at the time, El-Sayed bought a condominium home through University Bank’s offices, according to The New York Times. But it’s his explanation in the report that Americans should be paying attention to now — particularly Americans who will be voting in November’s general election for the Senate:

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“Ultimately, the question is,” Mr. El-Sayed, 24, said in an interview, “when I die and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don’t want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Shariah-compliant way. Not because of fear but because of obligation.”

OK. Well, it might come as news to Mr. El-Sayed, or to any of the Democratic Socialists of America fanatics who back him, for that matter, that serving as an elected official of the United States government requires taking an oath to act on behalf of the United States Constitution:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Now, to be fair, the words of a 24-year-old medical student can’t necessarily be taken as the guiding principles of a 41-year-old aspiring politician, but the report raises serious questions.

Does El-Sayed still consider himself obligated to Sharia law? If not, what, exactly, has changed his mind in the past almost two decades?

Is he ready to renounce the “obligation” he once felt to support a form of religious law that is expressly at odds with the laws of the government he is seeking to serve?

In a statement to the Free Beacon, El-Sayed’s campaign tried to thread the needle:

“Abdul believes in the separation of church and state,” spokeswoman Roxie Richner told the publication. “While he personally lives by the rules of his faith, as many Americans of various faiths do, Abdul opposes any effort by any religious community to write their faith laws into the laws of our country.”

That might be a stab at mimicking the way then-Democratic presidential nominee John Kennedy fielded questions about his Catholicism fitting into American politics back in 1960, but the comparison is not exactly apt.

El-Sayed, after all, is the candidate who has no shame about being seen in public with an Islamist thug like Hasan Piker, the guy who thinks Americans deserved the 9/11 terrorist attacks — attacks carried out by fanatics who would love nothing more than to impose Sharia on the entire world.

A driving force in the Democratic Party today — and the reason he’s the nominee in the first place — is growing anti-Semitism on the left, an anti-Semitism that’s personified by Muslim extremists attacking Jewish targets to “demonstrate” their hatred of Israel.

Even at their most unpopular points, Catholics have never presented that kind of danger to the  United States’ way of life or government.

The rise of radical Islam, on the other hand, presents that danger on a daily basis. And one of its biggest terror groups celebrated El-Sayed’s success, clearly seeing it as a harbinger of things to come.

Every American now knows there are enough benighted Democrats in Michigan to think a senator from Sharia is what the state is looking for.

What the rest of the country needs is for the Wolverine State’s sane majority to put a stop to it in November.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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