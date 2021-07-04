Path 27
A sicklefin lemon shark swims over a coral reef on Jan. 21, 2021, in Moorea, French Polynesia, in the Pacific Ocean. An unknown shark attacked a parasailor in the Red Sea five months later.
Shark Bursts Through the Waves; Devastating Attack on Parasailor Gliding Just Overhead Captured on Video

Garion Frankel July 4, 2021 at 1:45pm
While shark attacks aren’t as common as most people think — you are far more likely to be killed by a deer than by a shark — these spine-chilling sea creatures inspire fear and awe for a reason.

Even more terrifying is that — as a 37-year-old man in Aqaba, Jordan, found out — sharks often seem to strike when you least expect it.

According to The Sun, video captured the man parasailing at a Red Sea resort on June 25, when a shark suddenly jumped out of the water and took a massive bite out of his foot.

           WARNING: The following video contains footage that some viewers may find distressing.

The man suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to  nearby Prince Hashem Military Hospital.

Once there, he required surgery on his right foot, which had “several tendons severed and the muscle torn in the incident, as well as (him) having several broken bones,” The Sun reported.

The outlet said the victim later was said to be in stable condition.

Does a fear of sharks keep you out of the ocean?

Nobody knows what kind of shark was responsible for the attack, though records indicate there is a rare-but-present history of attacks by whitetip reef sharks in the area.

Mohammad Qatawneh, who works for Aqaba International Dive Centre, was shocked by the shark attack, which he reiterated rarely happens in the Gulf of Aqaba.

“The shark attack garnered a lot of media attention. Truthfully, it scared a lot of people, but this is something that can take place anywhere,” Qatawneh told local media, according to The Sun. “In Karak, for example, there are snakes and scorpions, but in the end, they’re not dangerous enough to scare people away.”

“I’ve been diving for 20 years, and this is the first time I’ve heard of a shark attack.”

But perhaps things are changing. The Sun reported that just two days after the parasailer was bitten, a nearby speedboat was attacked by a shark. Fortunately, no humans were injured in that incident.

Collectively, Twitter was shocked and horrified. National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin said he was stunned this story did not come out of Australia, which is known for odd wildlife incidents.

I went parasailing in Florida in 2013 and had a blast.

I suppose I should have spent the whole day being worried about becoming a shark’s lunch.

Garion Frankel
Contributor, Commentary
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
Conversation