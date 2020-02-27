SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Scammed Out of $388,700 Because of 1 Letter No One Noticed

×
By Kim Davis
Published February 27, 2020 at 2:02pm
Print

Barbara Corcoran, businesswoman, consultant and famously known for her role as an investor on “Shark Tank,” confirmed she lost nearly $400,000 to a phishing scam.

Corcoran told People the situation happened last week when a craftily-disguised email regarding a real estate transaction reached the desktop of her bookkeeper.

She said her bookkeeper, believing the email came directly from Corcoran’s assistant, asked all the right questions about the transaction, a $388,700 invoice due to a company in Germany.

However, the email address had been ever-so-slightly altered, and the person responding to the bookkeeper was not Corcoran’s assistant, but part of a phishing scam.

TRENDING: Here's the Brutal Anti-Biden Ad Obama's Trying To Get Taken Off the Air in South Carolina

“I lost the $388,700 as a result of a fake email chain sent to my company,” Corcoran told People. “It was an invoice supposedly sent by my assistant to my bookkeeper approving the payment for a real estate renovation. There was no reason to be suspicious as I invest in a lot of real estate.”

It was not until after the money had already been wired out of Corcoran’s bank account that her team realized they had been lied to.

“The money was wired to the scammer yesterday and my bookkeeper copied my assistant, who was shocked to see her name on the correspondence,” Corcoran said.

“The detail that no one caught was that my assistant’s email address was misspelled by one letter, making it the fake email address set up by the scammers.”

Corcoran said her IT team was able to trace the email chain back to a Chinese IP address, TMZ reported.

RELATED: Elon Musk Paid Couple Nearly $1 Million for Car They Found in Abandoned Storage Unit Purchased for $100

Though Corcoran’s legal team is investigating the incident, the “Shark Tank” investor does not expect to see the money again.

“The scammer disappeared and I’m told that it’s a common practice, and I won’t be getting the money back,” Corcoran said.

After the initial shock wore off, Corcoran moved forward with a positive attitude and a big-picture perspective.

“I was upset at first, but then remembered it was only money,” she said.

Corcoran has been transparent about the incident, telling her Twitter followers she had learned a valuable lesson. “Be careful when you wire money!” she wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







8 Celebs Who Were Rejected by 'American Idol'
'Give Us Your Grumpiest Old Men, Give Us Your Goldenest Girls': ABC Launching 'Bachelor' Spinoff for Senior Citizens
Kindhearted Bus Driver Stops To Have a Dance Party with Little Girl in Sweet Video
Remains of Missing Teenager Found Inside Lion's Enclosure at Zoo
After Fiancé Dumps Her She Drops 112 Lbs, Now She's Miss Great Britain 2020
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×