'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Tells 'The View' There's No Way Trump Loses in November

By Erin Coates
Published February 26, 2020 at 10:59am
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said during an appearance on “The View” that the low federal unemployment number would help President Donald Trump win re-election in November.

“In history, there’s never been, in modern times, ever, a president of either party that’s ever lost their mandate when unemployment was under 4 percent, ever,” the Canadian businessman told the panel.

Fellow “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban chimed in, saying “There’s always a first,” but O’Leary quickly replied, “It’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen this time.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released a strong jobs report earlier this month with 225,000 new jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in January.

“The View” host Joy Behar pointed out that Trump still remains unpopular despite the strong job numbers.

“Look, I’m not pro-Trump — I’m not pro or con anybody,” O’Leary responded.

“I’m just saying, I’m an investor. I have to think about policy, and I think the chance that Bernie is going to turn this country into a communist country is zero.”

The investor also criticized Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ assertion that it was unfair to criticize “everything” communist dictator Fidel Castro did in Cuba.

Do you think Trump will be re-elected?

“That’s probably a mistake, from a point of view of trying to get momentum in a swing state like Florida,” O’Leary said.

“They don’t even like to talk about him and here’s Bernie out there with ‘Yeah, you know, this dictator isn’t so horrible.’ Yeah, he’s horrible.”

He added, “There’s nothing good to say about Fidel.”

This is not the first time O’Leary has criticized the Democratic presidential hopeful during the election cycle. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in June, O’Leary criticized Sanders’ $15 minimum wage platform.

“I think the chances of him becoming president at full employment are zero,” he said. “It takes a state like New York to boast this $15, it makes it uncompetitive.”

O’Leary has previously predicted a positive 2020 re-election for Trump, telling Reason in a 2019 interview that the chance Trump “doesn’t get a second term in my view is zero.”

“And I’ll tell you why. I don’t recall in modern times when going into a second term at full employment, the incumbent of any party has ever lost their mandate, ever,” he said.

