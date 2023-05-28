'Shark Tank' Star Responds to Target's Satanic Wokeism: This Is a 'Lesson for Corporate America'

As retail giant Target and top beer brand Bud Light continue to reap the whirlwind of their support for radical transgenderism, “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary says that corporate America better start paying attention to this and learn a much-needed lesson from it all.

Business mogul and entrepreneur O’Leary recently visited Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” and told guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy that what Bud Light and Target are doing with this extreme support for the groomer agenda is a “huge mistake.”

“When Bud happened, I can’t believe that [corporate] boards didn’t wake up to that decimation market cap… Budweiser was the American beer. It took decades to build that brand and they blew it up in 30 hours,” a shocked O’Leary said.

O’Leary added that going partisan “in any way” — like Bud Light did — is a mistake and that corporations should just stick to selling their products, and avoid diving into culture war issues.

“Let me give you an example,” O’Leary told Fox. “Do you ever hear a CEO that represents a company ever talking about abortion? Never. Because that is an issue that will never be resolved. It’s a personal issue, it’s a family issue, it’s a religious issue. It’s partisan forever. You don’t touch it. Same thing with politics, same thing with gender identity. Everybody has a personal opinion about it. When you actually get involved in a fight like that, you lose 50 percent of your constituency.”

‘HUGE MISTAKE’: @kevinolearytv responds to Target’s Pride merchandising controversy after massive hit in market. https://t.co/m6Ug4VIZeo pic.twitter.com/B3MaS103IV — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 28, 2023

O’Leary also had a warning for “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who have begun to take heat from fans for partnering with Target even though they are Christians and Target’s political activism works in opposition to everything for which they supposedly stand.

The “Shark Tank” star warned the Gaines that if they start speaking out on the issue, they will quickly take a 30 percent loss of sales.

“That’s what would happen. They’d eventually not have the margins that they need to stay on the shelf, they’d get kicked out. You stay out of it,” O’Leary said warning the couple to just stay silent about the criticism.

“That is a lesson for corporate America,” he added.

O’Leary also pointed out that social media has become a hyper “polling system” where millions of people immediately chime in against or for things in the news.

“When something goes viral, it can be a good thing, but mostly it’s negative, and it’s decimated these brands very quickly,” he said adding that social media has “turned everything upside-down.”

O’Leary is right, of course. Companies should stick to selling their products and avoid sticky social and political issues. Americans have always been extremely passionate about their political ideas and that passion also always entails a certain amount of vitriol. And if your goal is to make products and to make money, telling half your potential customer base that their political ideas are evil is not really such a great marketing tool.

Indeed, as if to shore up O’Leary’s point that getting partisan doesn’t satisfy anyone, the U.K.’s Daily Mail recently reported that Target has gotten bomb threats from radical leftists because the company removed its “pride” and transgender “tuck-friendly” line of clothing for small children from its shelves.

IRONIC: Both the left and right are boycotting Target. Trans activist extremists are even threatening to bomb Target’s all over the country. Pro Tip: Retailers and brands should stay out of the culture wars. h/t @WallStreetSilv pic.twitter.com/KcQX6LWEE6 — @amuse (@amuse) May 28, 2023

Of course, we already know that Bud Light, Budweiser, and Anheuser-Busch InBev have lost billions in market share after its brief partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney who posted a video in April announcing that Bud Light had sent him a special can with his face on it.

But Target seems to be telling Bud Light, “hold my beer,” because the retail giant has also now lost several billion in market share since the blowup over its partnership with a transgender-pushing, satanist clothing designer.

Target has found itself on the outs with both sides. First by pushing woke ideology and ideals dangerous to our children, then by pulling the products pushing that ideology and angering the extremist left-wingers they were initially supporting. The double backlash Target is facing seems to prove O’Leary’s point quite well.

But Chip and Joanna Gaines may also be finding consequences for partnering with the Satanist-supporting Target. If they refuse to make any statements about Target’s outrageous political donations, they stand to lose their Christian supporters. Ultimately, one would think that the Gaines would be forced to cut ties with Target if they were at all serious about their Christian faith.

All this could be avoided if corporations simply stayed out of politics and the culture wars and stick to making products and selling them to us. Sadly, every big corporation does the same things Target does with its support of the radical LGBT agenda. Will they all finally start learning a lesson? Time will tell.

