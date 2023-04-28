'Shark Tank' Star Shreds Biden Admin's Plan to Go 'All-Electric': 'It's Not Going to Work'

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary ripped the Department of Defense’s plan to implement an “all-electric fleet” Thursday, saying “it’s not going to work.”

“I don’t think we’ll be ready for that. Last time I looked, there are no charging stations on the battlefield and I think you have to think about people sacrificing or risking their lives, defending the country, having the very best equipment they possibly can,” O’Leary told “Fox News Tonight” host Brian Kilmeade.

“EVs may advance, one day that may be a possibility, I don’t really see it anytime soon and that’s the practical reality. There’s no way this is going to happen unless they test this technology. I can’t see, you know, electric tanks, for example, armored cars.”

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told the Senate Armed Services Committee during a Wednesday hearing that she backed an effort to make every one of the DOD’s non-tactical vehicles an electric vehicle by 2030.

“When you’re in a battle, you don’t know where you have to go next or how far you have to go and you certainly don’t have time to charge up for 20 minutes, having a coffee, while you’re being shot at,” O’Leary said. “I don’t think that’s going to work.

“At least the discussion is starting, because everybody started to figure out it’s not easy to determine the pace by which we can electrify all forms of transportation. You’re not going to do that to a jet anytime soon. You still need jet fuel.

“You can’t fly over to Europe in a plane powered by solar. It’s not going to work.”

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August, which included a tax credit for electric battery production and tax credits for various energy-efficient appliances and electric cars.

Despite Biden’s push for electric vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency made a determination Jan. 31 that would block the mining of 1.4 billion tons of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium in Alaska in order to protect salmon.

