Sharon Osbourne Rushed to Hospital After Emergency While Filming TV Show

Entertainment personality Sharon Osbourne suffered an unknown medical emergency on Friday in California.

TMZ reported that Osbourne, 70, was taken ill on the set of what the outlet called an “unnamed show” in Santa Paula, California.

Ventura County EMTs responded to the location at about 6:30 p.m. Friday and took a patient to a hospital, according to TMZ. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar said Osbourne was the patient.

Updates on her condition or how she was taken ill were not available Saturday.

In May, Osbourne, former co-host of “The Talk,” revealed on Instagram that she was laid up with COVID-19. She also had COVID in December 2020 and was briefly hospitalized, according to another Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Osbourne, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, appeared with Piers Morgan on his show to discuss the Netflix documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“It was all very distasteful, Piers. I was totally bored by the whining, the whining, the whining,” she said. “It’s just so horribly disrespectful and just a whine fest.”

“This is a great time for them to keep talking about their charity, but no. It’s about them being these poor little children who are so much in love and how abused they’ve been,” she said.

“Well, do you know what? You’ve got a great life, you’ve got a beautiful family, you’re so much in love — move on. Get a life. Move on,” she said.

Vanity Fair noted that Sharon was hired to manage Ozzy Osbourne’s music career in 1979. The couple married three years later.

From 2002 to 2005 the reality show “The Osbournes” gave the world a look at their family life. Sharon has appeared on multiple other reality shows, talk shows and as a judge on talent shows.

