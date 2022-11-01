Sharp-Eyed Twitter Users Notice Elon Musk Wearing Disturbing Symbol on Costume - What Does it Mean?

Still riding the wave of his masterful act of $44 billion trollery, Elon Musk set Twitter a-twittering over an eyebrow-raising Halloween costume that sported a symbol of Baphomet.

“Halloween with my mom,” the billionaire wrote on Twitter as the hysterical fallout over his recently-settled acquisition of the company continued among the platform’s previously most powerful players.

Halloween with my Mom pic.twitter.com/xOAgNeeiNN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022



In the photo, Musk can be seen sporting a sort of leather armor ensemble, complete with a Satanic-looking goat-man emblem on the breastplate.

A second photo of Musk appearing to arrive at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash for a rare red carpet appearance as his billion-dollar triggering of the left-wing Twitterverse continued afforded a closer look at the costume, in which an inverted cross can be seen at the center of the Baphomet head.

According to Fox Business, the “Devil’s Champion – Leather Armor Set” Musk was wearing can be found on the website for NYC-based costume store Abracadabra NYC and retails at $7,500. The outlet noted it could alternately be rented for $1,000.

As you can imagine, although modern-day Halloween costumes are typically replete with satanic and demonic imagery, the fact that this particular provocateur mogul was sporting the devilish look captured attention.

Way to trigger the illuminati conspiracy @elonmusk 🤣 the old baphomet and 10.32? 🤘👹 Matthew 10.32 (KJV) 32Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven pic.twitter.com/o71My6B3pl — David George (@discodamage888) November 1, 2022

Taken at face value, the Halloween symbolism seems to be yet another cheeky move on Musk’s part — right on the heels of his move to dissolve Twitter’s board, charge for blue checks and generally clean house at the tech platform.

After all, let’s not forget that last week, he carried a literal sink into Twitter headquarters so it would “sink in” to employees that he was now the owner and CEO.

With his Twitter takeover, Musk has dealt a serious blow to the ideological powers that be, who have long maintained an iron grip on the mainstream cultural narrative with censorship, intimidation and Chinese Cultural Revolution-style public pile-ons and shamings for which the platform has come to serve such a central role.

By dressing up in a Satanic costume, he could easily just be trolling his newly-thwarted foes.

However, let’s not forget that Musk is also an open transhumanist and has discussed fusing human consciousness with AI technology, which is a really fancy way of saying if there’s going to be a modern-day Tower of Babel attempted by mankind anytime soon, Musk will most likely be one of its bankrollers.

Musk is, of course, also decidedly not a Christian, and while he could be trolling his enemies or subtly suggesting this is all part of his demonic takeover of human consciousness, or something, the most likely scenario is that, like millions of other non-Christians, he probably just doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with wearing a Baphomet symbol on his Halloween costume.

Heck, there are a lot of professing Christians out there who wouldn’t blink at wearing something Satanic or demonic on Halloween, let’s be real.

And Baphomet in particular is rather a favorite icon of secular free speech absolutists like Musk.

Consider that the imagery he sported on his costume is very similar to the Baphomet that has become a a favorite icon of the decidedly anti-Christian, pseudo-religious activist group, The Satanic Temple, that legally advocates for issues like abortion and fights to hold after-school “Satan” clubs” as a point of “religious freedom.”

Christians might see Baphomet as the literal image of the Beast, but to many people, it’s just a symbolic archetype of modern, secular liberty and defiance of government control and social convention — ideas that appeal to many cultural libertarians, including even some professing Christians, yet ones that subtly and dangerously undermine an authentically biblical worldview.

Typically thought to be an ancient false god from biblical times, the modern symbology that we associate with Baphomet comes from French occultist Eliphas Levi’s illustration, the “Sabbatic Goat or Baphomet of Mendes,” which is an amalgamation of Satan, an Egyptian fertility god, the goat worshiped by witches and the “Templar figure” that was rumored to have been worshiped among wayward Knights Templar in the 1100s, according to GotQuestions.org.

Here’s the thing: Satanists and occultists use the symbol of Baphomet and other modern and ancient gods and false deities, too.

Just because Elon Musk has made a cool move for free speech does not in any way mean that his ultimate bottom line is going to honor God, because he doesn’t even believe in God. Hence, he has no problem appearing like a solider of Satan for a glitzy Halloween party to gloat about his Twitter takeover with the rich and famous.

We don’t necessarily need to write him off as an actual Satanist, but we can let this be a reminder to be wary of any movement, political figure, billionaire or cultural icon that does not follow God because if they are not guided by the ultimate truth that we trust and rely on, how could we ever imagine that they’ll always be trustworthy?

Never forget, however, that we Christians around the world all worship and bow to the same God who will one glorious day bring it all under His dominion either way.

So we can confidently pray for yet-unsaved souls like Musk and the people who are angry about his Twitter takeover, knowing that if we can be saved, they can be, too.

