It looks like support for Sen. Kamala Harris is as fake as her speeches.

When the Democratic nominee for vice president closed out her distinctly uninspiring speech on Wednesday night, she waved to a bank of video monitors showing rapturously applauding supporters.

But sharp-eyed Trump campaign workers saw something else: Many of the screens showed the same figures twice.

Zach Parkinson, Trump campaign deputy director of communications, sent out the first image when it looked like just two of the scenes were dupes:

TRENDING: Alyssa Milano Blasted by Rose McGowan: 'What Have the Democrats Done To Solve Anything?'

Apparently, the DNC couldn’t even find 30 people who were excited about Kamala Harris, so they had to duplicate someone’s livesteram pic.twitter.com/1cLhQRRkzg — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 20, 2020

Then there were four:

And, finally, it turned out six of the screens were duplicates.

Andrew Clark, rapid response director for the Trump campaign, blasted out the news.

mother of God there are more https://t.co/ENpNsTpTFo pic.twitter.com/htLcgoJMG9 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 20, 2020

Astounding as it might be, the Democratic National Committee — on a night that was declared “historic” thanks to the nomination of a black woman for vice president (no matter how dubious she is) — was apparently unable to put up 30 separate screens of supporters elated with being part of the historic occasion.

What’s even more astounding — though it shouldn’t be at this point — is that liberals were falling all over themselves to excuse the idiocy.

RELATED: While Establishment Media Freak Over Kamala Birther Theory, Don't Forget They Tried Same Strategy with McCain, Cruz

One guy, when it looked like there was only one duplication, even went so far as to call the Democratic production “perfection.”

Guess what. They did that on purpose. But you can keep nitpicking. You only do that because you know you got blown out by Obama and Harris today. You have nothing better to complain about. Because it was perfection. — Stefan Resists (@StefanK1117) August 20, 2020

Well, perfection it clearly wasn’t. And there were many, many Twitter users who weren’t nearly so forgiving as the leftist vote.

This is beyond embarrassing #DemConvention But it did make me laugh…can’t even fill a zoom screen, had to duplicate peeps? 😂🤣 — Mark Harris (@MarkVivLexCA) August 20, 2020

Desperate times call for desperate measures. 🤣 — DBenjamin (@Dbenjamin80) August 20, 2020

Kinda says it all, when you have to use deception, doesn’t it?…..🇨🇦🇺🇸 — Rita (@ribach10) August 20, 2020

That last one might be a little bit too harsh.

Given the oddity of the whole virtual convention setup, it’s an outside possibility that there was a technical glitch involved that somehow flooded Harris’ supporter bank with duplicate feeds.

Will the mainstream media try to cover this story up? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3019 Votes) 1% (42 Votes)

But given the Democrats’ history of lying to the American people — this is the party of Adam Schiff, remember, and Jerry Nadler, and Nancy Pelosi, to name but a few — it’s more than possible that an organization that knows it has the slavering support of a supine mainstream media thought there would be no downside to presenting a demonstrably false image to the country on one of its most important nights of the year.

This is a candidate, also, who used her speech after being announced as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate to regale the country with lie after lie after lie, as National Review’s Kyle Smith pointed out last week.

Either way, it’s a rock-solid cinch that the incident won’t get anywhere near the kind of coverage in the mainstream media it would if it had been, say, Vice President Mike Pence waving like an idiot to a bank of computer-monitor clones.

As far as scandals go, “Dupli-Gate” has a nice ring to it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.