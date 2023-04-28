Parler Share
News

Sharp-Eyed Viewers Notice Something Strange About 'Cache of Weapons' Found in National Guard Leaker's Room

 By Johnathan Jones  April 28, 2023 at 3:33pm
CBS News aired an image of a “cache of weapons” owned by a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents, but viewers who came across the image on social media pointed out that the weapons in question appeared to be Airsoft guns.

“CBS Mornings” shared images from inside the bedroom of 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who is accused of posting classified materials on the social media platform Discord.

Prosecutors have asked that Teixira be denied bail in part because of his access to weapons. They have also expressed concerns that he is a flight risk, The Associated Press reported.

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge reported Thursday morning that the young man’s bedroom contained a “cache of weapons and tactical gear.”

In a clip shared on Twitter by both “CBS Mornings” and Herridge, three rifles and a number of magazines can be seen sitting at the foot of a bed in one photograph.

CBS and Herridge apparently did not pay close attention to the image, as each rifle appears to have an orange plastic tip — which would indicate that they are not actual firearms.

Sharpe-eyed Twitter users were quick to point the detail out:

Teixeira was arrested two weeks ago following a massive effort to find the source of leaks of documents related to top-secret security issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

He has been charged under the Espionage Act but has not yet entered a plea.

Parler Share
