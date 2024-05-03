Share
Commentary

Sharpton Admits Truth on MSNBC: How Can Left Say Jan. 6 Was Wrong, But Not Anti-Semitic Campus Protests?

 By Randy DeSoto  May 2, 2024 at 5:56pm
Share

MSNBC host Reverend Al Sharpton argued Thursday that chaos seen on college campuses by left-wing agitators is hurting Democrats politically.

“How do the Democrats, how do all of us on that side say Jan. 6 was wrong, if you can have the same pictures going on on college campuses? You lose the moral high ground,” Sharpton said on “Morning Joe” as he and the program’s co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough watched footage from the clashes between pro-Palestinian, anti-Semitic protesters and police at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Brzezinski interjected, “Good Lord, don’t make a parallel with Jan. 6!”

Sharpton reaffirmed, “You lose the moral high ground.”

“That has happened though,” Scarborough said.

Trending:
Biden Considering Bringing Gaza Palestinians to US and Giving Them Citizenship - Numbers Show That Could Be Disastrous

Brzezinski did then concede the optics are like what was seen during the Capitol incursion in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

“That’s the place we’ve all been sitting in, watching this, going, ‘What the hell is going on? What are these universities doing? Why aren’t they doing something?’ And I’ll echo the horror that this does look like January 6th. What a terrible example for our students,” she said.

Do the campus occupations hurt Democrats' chances this fall?

Sharpton contended that the campus protesters had “lost the message.”

“It’s about them, it’s not about pushing the cause,” he said. “They need to ask themselves if they were sincere. Are you really focusing on what’s going on in Gaza, about the children, about the women, about the innocent people, and in Israel?

“Are you focusing on whether or not you are violent or whether or not you can say the most incendiary statement? How are you guiding this? It’s about them, and I think that they’ve lost the message,” Sharpton added.

He suggested the group had been infiltrated by outside activists.

Related:
Watch: Nancy Pelosi Snaps at MSNBC Host, Calls Her a Trump 'Apologist' After Host Reminds Her of Crucial Detail

Scarborough responded that the group was certainly a mix, but no doubt included people who “hate Jews.”

“These people are here … because Jews are involved,” he added.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, former President Donald Trump commended the police departments in New York and Los Angeles for breaking up campus occupations at Columbia University and UCLA.

“These are radical left lunatics, and they’ve got to be stopped now, because it’s going to go on and on, and it’s going to get worse and worse,” the Republican presidential candidate said.

President Joe Biden, after several days of not forcefully addressing the issue, spoke from the White House on Thursday, saying, “There’s the right to protest, but not the right to chaos.”

“Destroying property is not a peaceful protest. It’s against the law,” Biden said. “Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations. None of this is a peaceful protest.”

Early last week, Biden repeated a reporter’s question back to her regarding the protests, saying he does condemn “anti-Semitic protests” but adding, “I also condemn those that don’t know what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

The White House had released a similar on-the-one-hand, on-the-other-hand statement the day before, April 21.

Biden and MSNBC personalities like Sharpton, Brzezinski and Scarborough know all the chaos is hurting the Democrats’ chances in this fall’s elections.

So finally, they’re willing to say what has been true all along: These protests are not examples of free speech, but of campus chaos.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Sharpton Admits Truth on MSNBC: How Can Left Say Jan. 6 Was Wrong, But Not Anti-Semitic Campus Protests?
Trump: FBI Should Focus on 'Radical Left Morons' - 'The Right Is Not Your Problem'
The Virginia Cross: America's Mission Was Set Long Before the Declaration of Independence
Trump Wonders if Campus Anti-Semitic Rioters Will Get Same Treatment as Jan. 6 Defendants
Biden Vows Move on Trump Tax Cuts That Would Be Devastating to American Families
See more...

Conversation