Shaun Hair: Socialism Fails Every Time

The following is the prepared transcript of the speech given by Shaun Hair at the “Patriotism over Socialism” event in Gilbert, Arizona, on Monday.

My name is Shaun Hair. I am honored to be here with all of you today.

It’s April 15 in America. And for all of us who aren’t Al Sharpton, that means we just paid our taxes.

I am the executive editor at a conservative website called The Western Journal. The Western Journal is an online news company that targets people I like to call “heartland Americans.”

When I say the term “heartland Americans,” I mean people like you and I who know individual American liberty is preserved by strong families, big guns and a God in whom we trust.

TRENDING: ISIS-Linked Group Posts Notre Dame Cathedral Warning: ‘Wait for the Next’

And because we work for our paychecks, and we pay our own bills, and we make our own budgets, we plan for Christmas, we tell our children “no” when there isn’t enough, we know FOR A FACT — WE KNOW — that a bigger government, a bigger tax bill and a bigger government debt will never make America great.

Let’s be honest, when the government is taxing, the government is taking — and every dollar that the government takes from us is a dollar that we can’t use to make choices. It’s one more dollar that can’t solve our problems or grow our wealth.

Every dollar we pay in taxes is a dollar less we have in freedom.

And we are people who know that we are at our best when we are the most free.

For patriots who bleed red, white and blue, this seems like an obvious statement, but when we turn our ears to the voices in the D.C. swamp, we hear a very different message.

The progressive Democrats waging a war to bring socialism into America. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to end air travel. She wants to solve the farting cow problem. AOC wants to retrofit EVERY BUILDING in America to make it compliant with her Green New Deal.

This plan is estimated to cost $93 trillion over the first 10 years. And she is promising to pay for it by taking even more of our money.

AOC wants to raise the tax rate to 70%.

But that still won’t be enough, so where does she want to get it? Where will AOC get money after she and her socialism-loving friends take all of our money?

RELATED: Don’t Let Hollywood Bully You, Georgia. Sign the Heartbeat Bill and Save Lives.

By printing it. That’s right, printing it. Like a child who believes money literally grows on trees, they want to just print more it.

If you don’t believe me, Google this phrase — “MODERN MONETARY THEORY” — and then just for fun add the letters “AOC” to the end of it. What you will see is that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks it is good policy to literally command the government to print more money until we have enough.

The word “stupid” doesn’t seem strong enough for an idea like that.

But it does reveal a very important point — that after the democratic socialists take our money, our travel, our livestock, our homes and our freedom — after all of that, and the experts admit this, there just isn’t enough to pay for all that the socialists have promised.

That, my friends, is the problem with socialism — it has never worked. It has NEVER fixed an economy in the history of the world. And every time it tries to fix a problem, it creates 10 more worse than the first.

Here’s the truth, beneath the puff and glitter of socialism is this undeniable reality — they want all of your money and all of your stuff. They think you don’t deserve what you’ve earned and you dang well don’t know what to do with it once you get it.

So the socialists want to do us a favor and take all of our property and give us what we really need — a solar-powered scooter, fart-free bovines and a life of misery and poverty. But at least it will be misery and poverty for all.

Winston Churchill said, “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of Socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”

Churchill also said, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.”

At The Western Journal, we are doing our best to fight ignorance by telling the truth about what is happening in D.C. because we believe socialism is a terrible deception.

But I also believe history is not without a solution. The principles of conservatism, freedom and fiscal responsibility are a PROVEN winner for free peoples since the dawn of time.

We all have a roll to play in this fight.

First, educate yourself about the real dangers of socialism and its long track record of failures. Socialism ALWAYS fails.

Second, respectfully and kindly educate those around you. Liberals don’t want the facts about socialism to get out because the facts reveal what socialism really is — a corrupt power grab to make free people slaves to their government.

Third, vote. Let me say that again. Vote.

And lastly, and I mean this one, PRAY. Pray for God’s mercy and grace on our country and elected officials. My Bible tells me to pray “for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”

So here’s my prayer for America today — I pray for our elected officials, for Congress and for President Donald Trump. I pray for us to work hard. I pray God in his grace allows us to enjoy the fruits of our labor. And I pray that God continues to keep us safe and keep us free.

God bless you! And God bless America!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.