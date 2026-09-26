During Shawn Ryan's Podcast the British Government Slaps SAS Legend with Legal Notice

Former Special Air Service operator Christian Craighead was hit with an injunction by the British government during an interview on the “Shawn Ryan Show” released Wednesday.

Craighead, who was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his actions in a 2019 terrorist attack on a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, wrote a book about his experience with the elite special-operations unit, the Daily Mail reported.

During an interview with podcaster Shawn Ryan, Craighead revealed just how expensive the legal battle over his book, “One Man In,” had become as Ryan mentioned Craighead received an email regarding an injunction.

During the interview, Ryan noted that the British government was seeking to serve Craighead with an injunction in the United States. Ryan recommended that Craighead talk with attorney Tim Parliatore, who previously represented Ryan and whose past clients included President Donald Trump.

“There is nobody better for this shit and that dude will fuck these people up,” Ryan told Craighead, recounting past legal clashes, including one with Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

“They just don’t want me to tell the story. It’s a story that most of the world saw. It was on all the newspapers,” Craighead told Ryan. “This does not break the Official Secrets Act. They’re just desperate for me not to tell the story. Why? Why would you want to try and stop this?”

During the 2019 attack, five men tied to the radical Islamic terrorist group al-Shabaab, including one who carried out a murder-suicide bombing, attacked the DusitD2 Hotel, according to the London Telegraph.

Craighead spent 22 hours rescuing hundreds of people from the hotel while serving as a liaison officer with the Kenyan military

“I sold my medals to pay for my legal fees. This book has cost me personally over $130,000 to publish so far. I can’t ever go back to the UK. I’ll be arrested,” Craighead told Ryan during the interview.

“Their mission is just to destroy. But I’m thankful because I think it’s part of the plan. If they’d just let the original book come out in 2021, it would have done well and then it just would have been a thing. Now everyone wants to know about this.”

Since leaving the SAS, Craighead helped provide security for President Donald Trump and spoke at a rally during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, according to the London Telegraph.

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