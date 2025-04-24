Shedeur Sanders Gets Brutal Draft News After NFL Coach Reveals Details of 'Worst Formal Interview ... Ever'

For many NFL fans, today is a wondrous day akin to Christmas.

But instead of waking up to unwrap your favorite present, you’re waiting eagerly to see whom your team selects to lead its future.

That’s right, it’s NFL Draft day … but that might not bring cheer and good tidings for everyone.

After all, sometimes all it takes to slip precipitously in the draft is a dubious photo or X post to surface online.

Or a generationally bad combine performance, including the the non-physical parts.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, was largely penciled in as either the first or second best quarterback of this year’s draft, alongside University of Miami signal caller Cam Ward.

Sanders, a polarizing figure to say the least, was viewed as a first-round lock for much of the lead-up to the draft, if not a top-five pick.

The top five picks, in order, belong to the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. All of those teams, sans the Patriots who have 22-year-old signal caller Drake Maye, have a reason to look at taking a quarterback.

(The Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, for as quality of a human being as he is, has not nearly lived up to his lofty draft status of being a former first overall pick.)

Given the quarterback needs at the top of the draft, it only made sense that Sanders, alongside Ward, would be a top pick for a team desperate for a passer.

So then why does the NFL’s own scouting report list Sanders suddenly as a first- or second-round pick, which would be quite the fall from a top-five pick?

“He hasn’t helped himself in some of the interviews,” one NFL general manager, who still largely believes in Sanders, told the NFL.

That critique was echoed and amplified by a longtime NFL assistant coach, who described Sanders’ combine interview as “the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life.”

And the brutal news for Sanders didn’t end there.

“He’s so entitled,” the coach continued, before moving onto flaws in Sanders’ actual football game. “He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates.”

But perhaps the most damning assessment that this anonymous coach had? “But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

Ouch, but the hits didn’t end there.

“It didn’t go great in our interview,” one NFL team executive said. “He wants to dictate what he’s going to do and what’s best for him. He makes you feel small.”

Will Shedeur Sanders be a success in the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (16 Votes) No: 96% (380 Votes)

Another general manager expressed valid concerns that Sanders didn’t appear to take any meaningful steps forward as a player in his senior year at Colorado.

“I liked him the year before,” the GM said. “They did change coordinators. It just felt different.

“It felt less athletic, less arm talent — everything felt less. If you’re talking about this year’s tape versus [Jaxson] Dart and Shedeur, I don’t think it was particularly close.”

(Dart is considered the third-best quarterback in this year’s draft and has received a similar first- or second-round grade as Sanders.)

And the bad news for Sanders keeps on coming, as these less-than-glowing reviews have NFL talking heads chattering about how Sanders may not be drafted on Thursday, which is the first round of the draft:

“I think that there’s a very good chance that [Shedeur Sanders] is not selected on Thursday night.”@jjones9 gives the latest on what he’s hearing around the league on Shedeur Sanders, heading into draft night. pic.twitter.com/YAu75vEGNC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 23, 2025

Many have slotted Sanders to be taken towards the later end of the first round, at 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a far cry in both draft position and rookie salary from a top-five pick.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft occur Friday, and the fourth through seventh rounds happen Saturday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.