A progressive Democrat has been roundly defeated in her bid to obtain the mayoralty of one of the nation’s biggest cities.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee lost the election for mayor of Houston on Saturday.

The member of Congress, who represents a district in inner Houston, lost the election to another Democrat, according to CBS News.

🚨BREAKING: Democrat John Whitmire has been elected Houston mayor, defeating congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee – AP pic.twitter.com/NV7EOUrV8z — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 10, 2023

Texas State Sen. John Whitmire had secured a strong majority of 65.27 percent of the vote as of Saturday night. The lawmaker has represented a North Houston district in the state legislature since 1983.

Jackson Lee held only 34.73 percent.

Whitmire struck a more bipartisan tone in his campaign than Jackson — emphasizing cooperation with the state’s Republican elected officials and state legislature.

The more than 40-year veteran of the state legislature cited public safety, affordability and infrastructure as the priorities for his administration.

Should Sheila Jackson Lee retire from politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3581 Votes) No: 0% (12 Votes)

Congratulations to Democrat John Whitmire who was elected Houston mayor, defeating congresswoman Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee. I believe Whitmire won the race because he stressed bipartisanship. He stressed working together with Republican state officials. I hope Americans are… pic.twitter.com/I5HnKaCKHt — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 10, 2023

Whitmire’s focus on criminal justice aided in his broad support from independent and Republican-leaning voters in the largely Democratic city, according to Politico.

Some progressive Democrats opposed Whitmire for his focus on criminal justice.

Houston just elected John Whitmire, a longtime TX senator, as mayor. Whitmire, a Dem, was an architect of Texas’ prison boom in 1990s. He helped stall criminal justice reforms passed by the GOP House in the Senate, and ran on ramping up policing. Context: https://t.co/ub9AkSZxPa — Taniel (@Taniel) December 10, 2023

Jackson Lee conceded to Whitmire and wished him well as mayor in a Saturday election night speech.

Jackson Lee’s loss could bring about the end of her own lengthy congressional career.

The congresswoman, who has served in the House for 28 years, indicated that she would make a decision about running for re-election within the next two days.

Whitmire will replace incumbent mayor Sylvester Turner.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.