Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces Legislation Prohibiting a Border Wall Unless Funded by Mexico

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas introduced legislation forbidding construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to be financed by American taxpayers.

Immediately after the House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill on Dec. 20, which included $5.7 billion for a border wall, Lee introduced the Protect American Taxpayers and Secure Border Act.

The proposed legislation would “prohibit taxpayer funds from being used to build a wall between Mexico and the United States.”

It would further require that any barrier constructed on the southern border “be paid for using funds provided by the Government of Mexico.”

The bill has been referred to the both the House Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Homeland Security.

It already has four co-sponsors: Democratic Reps. Karen Bass of California, Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Joaquin Castro of Texas and Yvette Clarke of New York.

Senate Republicans are currently locked in a battle with their Democratic counterparts over the House-passed stopgap funding bill.

With only a 51-seat majority, Republicans are short of the necessary 60 votes needed to send it to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to kill the legislation on arrival in the Senate, and consequently, a government shutdown has been in effect since funding expired on Dec. 21.

Lee’s office did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

