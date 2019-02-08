Sheila Jackson Lee Triggered by Whitaker’s ‘Not Acceptable’ Responses

Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee expressed outrage on Friday after Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker did not answer her questions in the fashion she saw fit.

“Mr. Attorney General, we’re not joking here and your humor is not acceptable,” Jackson Lee told Whitaker while holding a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

“Now you’re here because we have a constitutional duty to ask questions and the Congress has the right to establish government rules.”

“The rules are that you are here, so I need to ask the question and I need to have my time restored so that you can behave appropriately,” Jackson Lee continued.

“I will behave appropriately as a member of the judiciary committee.”

TRENDING: Longtime Fox News Legal Analyst Dead at 67

Jackson Lee’s response was triggered after she asked the House Judiciary Committee if her time to question the witness was restored and Whitaker replied that he was not sure.

The contentious line of questioning continued after Whitaker refrained from answering with a simple “yes” or “no” — a demand which she had expressed.

“You have the responsibility of answering the question,” Jackson Lee told Whitaker.

President Donald Trump appointed Whitaker to serve as the acting attorney general after former attorney general Jeff Sessions was forced to resign.

Do you think Jackson Lee's behavior was professional? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

With the elevation, Whitaker assumed control of the oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.