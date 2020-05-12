When state governments started seizing control of our day-to-day lives, we were told that it would be only to “flatten the curve.”

Well, the curve has been flattened and now the goalposts have moved, as many of us predicted, and small business owners are being asked by liberal elites to continue to keep their businesses shuttered.

One such elitist, Sunny Hostin of the ABC daytime talk show “The View” actually laid the blame for an uptick in coronavirus cases on small business owners like Shelley Luther, a salon owner who reopened her business in spite of a stay-at-home order.

Luther was a guest on “The View” remotely on Tuesday when she and Hostin squared off over the matter.

“Shelley, coronavirus cases are already rising in Texas and across the country where restrictions have been lifted, and you’re worried about your staff and your customers,” Hostin said.

“I mean, I would assume you’re worried about your staff and your customers getting sick since there’s now an uptick because of people not following the rules like yourself.”

Luther, who was actually arrested and went to jail for reopening her salon until Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weakened his enforcement of the lockdown orders and a court released her, had a fantastic response.

The salon owner said that the rise in cases is due to the fact that more tests are available.

“What we need to look at is the number of deaths, if that is plateauing at all, and to make sure that we have room in our hospital beds, and Texas has plenty of room in their beds and are able to care for the people that need to come in at this time,” Luther said.

“As a matter of fact, there’s doctors and nurses getting furloughed because there’s not enough work.”

Whoopi Goldberg said she understood why Luther would want to reopen, but argued that she should have been complaining that the government is not giving more handouts.

“I would like to hear you put some of that fury and that passion towards the governments that didn’t take care of the people because that’s what they’re supposed to do,” Goldberg said.

“So I want you to get out there and fight for all those folks who are not getting what they’re supposed to be getting, and not getting the information that they need, and then I think I’ll feel better about watching you tell people ‘I’m feeding my people.'”

No Whoopi, that is not what the government is “supposed to do.” The government of the United States was not designed to “take care of the people.”

They are supposed to protect us, and that is what they have attempted to do by locking down businesses.

But in many states, and in many cases, the need to continue to do this has passed and it is time for the majority of America to get back to work.

If we do what Hostin and Goldberg want and continue to keep the nation on lockdown, there will not be any small businesses to come back to.

