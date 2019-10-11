Shepard Smith Announces He's Leaving Fox News On-Air

Fox News host Shepard Smith is leaving the network, both parties announced in a statement Friday.

Smith had hosted the afternoon program “Shepard Smith Reporting.”

The program on Friday, during which he announced his departure live, was his last.

Smith said in a statement that the decision to leave was his own.

Sources also confirmed to Mediaite that Smith was not fired.

TRENDING: Resolution To Expel Nancy Pelosi from Congress Introduced Pursuant to Article 1, Section 5 of the US Constitution

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter,” Smith said in the statement.

#BREAKING: Shep Smith stepping down at Fox News Smith: “Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave FOX News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged.” pic.twitter.com/RVC1ojCS12 — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) October 11, 2019

“After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor.”

Are you glad to see Smith go? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (4043 Votes) 10% (446 Votes)

“I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them,” he added.

He also announced the decision on the air at the end of his show.

Shepard Smith is GONE from #FoxNews 😁this is my last news cast here #ShepardSmith today was his last day! #FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/e1yheufpx4 — SomewhereUSA (@karey_USA) October 11, 2019

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will always thrive,” he said on the air.

RELATED: Fox News' Chris Wallace Defends Impeachment Inquiry as 'Opposite of Unconstitutional'

According to a statement from Fox provided to The Western Journal, “a series of anchors” will fill in during what had been Smith’s timeslot until a permanent replacement is found.

In the statement, Jay Wallace, the president and executive editor of Fox News Media, praised Smith.

“Shep is one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry,” Wallace said. “His integrity and outstanding reporting from the field helped put FOX News on the map and there is simply no better breaking news anchor who has the ability to transport a viewer to a place of conflict, tragedy, despair or elation through his masterful delivery.”

“We are proud of the signature reporting and anchoring style he honed at FOX News, along with everything he accomplished here during his monumental 23-year tenure,” the statement read.

“While this day is especially difficult as his former producer, we respect his decision and are deeply grateful for his immense contributions to the entire network.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.