Share
News

Sheriff Briefs State After Disturbing Discovery in Lake: 'A Horrible Set of Facts Appears to Be Developing'

 By Jared Harris  July 2, 2022 at 12:54pm
Share

A sheriff has delivered horrific news after a disturbing discovery in a Minnesota lake.

The tragedy began as an investigation by the Maplewood Police Department into a possible suicide in a Maplewood, Minnesota, trailer on Friday morning. Inside, police found the body of a deceased male.

Later that day, emergency services were alerted to a potential murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake that has now been linked to the day’s earlier death.

According to KSTP, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office immediately began a search of the lake.

Shoes found on the lakeside appear to hint that all three children were in the water at one time.

Trending:
Billionaire Speaks Candidly About Biden: He's Either Lying to America or Truly Clueless

Along with officers’ emergency vehicles, airboats, helicopters and ambulances were also spotted working the scene.

The tragic story being pieced together by police is sure to devastate the local community.

“A horrible set of facts appears to be developing,” Fletcher said, according to Fox News.

“We do not know the certainty of all three children, but have recovered one child. There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children.”

After a two-day search, it appears the rescue and recovery efforts have been brought to a tragic end.

Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin announced at the lake Saturday morning that the remains of all children and their mother have been found in the water after a combined effort from first responders.



As it is still early in the investigation, Martin refused to comment on any details authorities have discovered.

The undersheriff did reveal how the mother and children were located in the first place.

Related:
Only 14 Babies in Recorded History Have Been Born with a 'Permanent Smile'; Newest One Is Now a Star

“They had been looking for the mother with the children as a result of the incident that occurred [in Maplewood],” Martin said.

Thankfully, technology allowed authorities to recover and return the bodies to family as quickly as possible.

“They were concerned about her wellbeing and the wellbeing of the children,” Martin explained, “so they began tracking her cellphone which led them to here and her vehicle.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




An Arizona Democratic Party Digs Itself Deep with 'F*** the Fourth' Protest; Look What They Did in Their Cunning 'Apology'
Sheriff Briefs State After Disturbing Discovery in Lake: 'A Horrible Set of Facts Appears to Be Developing'
TikTok Star Behind Bars After Allegedly Exposing Privates to Kids at Pool; Unthinkably Blames the 'Little Boys' for Their Own Trauma
Little Girl Mouths 8 Words to Passing Woman, Suddenly She's Whisked Into a Church and 'Dad' Is Thrown in Handcuffs
Teen Farmer Missing, Only a Few Disturbing Clues Left Behind
See more...

Conversation