A sheriff has delivered horrific news after a disturbing discovery in a Minnesota lake.

The tragedy began as an investigation by the Maplewood Police Department into a possible suicide in a Maplewood, Minnesota, trailer on Friday morning. Inside, police found the body of a deceased male.

Later that day, emergency services were alerted to a potential murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake that has now been linked to the day’s earlier death.

According to KSTP, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office immediately began a search of the lake.

Shoes found on the lakeside appear to hint that all three children were in the water at one time.

Along with officers’ emergency vehicles, airboats, helicopters and ambulances were also spotted working the scene.

The tragic story being pieced together by police is sure to devastate the local community.

“A horrible set of facts appears to be developing,” Fletcher said, according to Fox News.

“We do not know the certainty of all three children, but have recovered one child. There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children.”

After a two-day search, it appears the rescue and recovery efforts have been brought to a tragic end.

Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin announced at the lake Saturday morning that the remains of all children and their mother have been found in the water after a combined effort from first responders.







As it is still early in the investigation, Martin refused to comment on any details authorities have discovered.

The undersheriff did reveal how the mother and children were located in the first place.

“They had been looking for the mother with the children as a result of the incident that occurred [in Maplewood],” Martin said.

Thankfully, technology allowed authorities to recover and return the bodies to family as quickly as possible.

“They were concerned about her wellbeing and the wellbeing of the children,” Martin explained, “so they began tracking her cellphone which led them to here and her vehicle.”

