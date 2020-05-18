It seems the only people flocking to California these days are criminals.

That’s because they know they can commit illegal acts and avoid jail time.

Last month, the state’s Judicial Council announced a “zero bail” policy for those who commit misdemeanors and some low-level felonies in an attempt to protect those in the court system from the spread of COVID-19.

In other words, go ahead and commit crimes, and we won’t do anything to you.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office pointed to one individual who has been very busy during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Waseen Abuhwaidi has been arrested a record 7 times during SIP,” it said in a tweet May 11. “Numerous assaults, stolen [vehicles], thefts, trespassing and now robbery and attempt carjacking. All in multiple cities. 200k bail will keep him in custody for now. #Zerobail is a Fail.”

Parts of the Golden State have turned into the Wild Wild West.

Local law enforcement officials must feel like they have been abandoned.

California seems to welcome criminals and those who enter the country illegally and shun those who uphold the law. “Sanctuary” status has ruined once-beautiful cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Which one is next?

Instead of helping our Law Enforcement, #ZeroBail is making them repeat the work they’ve already done… Judicial Council of California @CalCourts #ZeroBailEqualsFail https://t.co/fpcsyO2IZV — PORAC (@PORACalifornia) May 14, 2020

Sheriff deputies and police officers must feel outnumbered by lawless citizens and Democrat-run governments that appear not to have their backs.

Those in charge have turned jails into revolving doors, and that is not in the best interest of public safety. It’s just the opposite.

The “zero bail” policy only encourages small-time criminals to commit offenses because they know they will not be held accountable.

Many will graduate from small crimes to bigger ones. And who will stop them?

When a criminal is released, the odds are good that the person will offend again, especially if there is no punishment involved.

While California’s leaders keep citizens in lockdown, they have rolled out the welcome mat for criminals.

The state is heading in the wrong direction.

Democratic officials have shut down businesses and prohibited people from making an honest living. They have closed beaches and parks so residents cannot enjoy themselves.

On the other hand, they have employed a system of catch-and-release with zero bail for criminals.

“The state is yours for the taking” should be the new tourist slogan for lawbreakers.

