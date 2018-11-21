SECTIONS
Sheriff Joe Arpaio: This Is Exactly Why Donald Trump Is Fighting Against the ‘Fake News Media’

By Joe Arpaio
at 10:50am
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, President Donald Trump released an ad leading up to the 2018 midterms vilifying Luis Bracamontes, the illegal alien convicted of killing two sheriff’s deputies in California in 2014.

Bracamontes is a monster and an example of the worst type of person the Democrats seem so willing to allow into this country. That goes without saying.

But a funny thing happened after Trump released the ad.

Democrats and their media allies, perhaps realizing how damning the ad was, reacted in the only way they seem to know how in 2018.

They lied.

They lied to protect themselves after realizing Trump had them cornered. They lied because that’s all they have when it comes to immigration policies.

And they lied to attack me.

In a misguided attempt to change the narrative surrounding Trump’s ad, the media saw fit to spread blatant lies about my role in the release of Bracamontes.

The media widely reported that Bracamontes was released by my office when I was sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, which is as truthful as a flat Earth.

I’ve released not one, but two press releases vehemently refuting that lie. One came out in 2014 when the media first began misconstruing the facts. The other came out following Trump’s ad.

The fact of the matter is this smear campaign is an obvious attempt to deny responsibility for failed immigration policies pushed by the left.

What I did, contrary to the media’s narrative, was turn Bracamontes over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement following his time in my jail, not release him. The only possible mistake I could’ve made was entrusting Bracamontes to an organization hampered and neutered by the Obama administration.

I never let an illegal alien go on the street, believe me, rather I turned over 10,000 illegal aliens to ICE from the jail. Unfortunately, 39 percent came back to the same jails, which makes me believe many of the criminals were not sent back to their country of origin by ICE.

In my 2014 press release, which came out days after Bracamontes killed two California sheriff’s deputies during President Barack Obama’s second term, I called for a congressional hearing to “find out why illegal aliens arrested by my deputies and other police officers for serious crimes are handed over to ICE, only to be back in my jail, arrested again on more charges.”

“Either ICE is letting these individuals go out the back door, free to commit more crimes, or is the border so open that even though they’re being deported, they turn around and immediately return?” I said at the time.

This is exactly why Trump’s war against fake news media is so important. Considering how quickly information is disseminated through social media and the internet, it doesn’t take long for patently false information to gain traction.

Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire. Trump and I pull no punches with the media because we have no other choice. The left has made it perfectly clear that truthfulness and facts mean nothing.

In fact, I just recently sued a large newspaper for defamation, and other suits may be coming soon.

The next time the media bashes Trump for fighting with them, they should look in the mirror.

I’m not going to hold my breath.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

