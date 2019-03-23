SECTIONS
US News
Print

Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Wife Rushed to Hospital, Placed in Intensive Care After Rattlesnake Bite

Joe and Ava ArpaioMatt York / APU.S. Senate candidate and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is greeted by his wife, Ava, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Fountain Hills, Ariz., after a morning of campaigning throughout Maricopa County. Arpaio's Senate run will likely be the former sheriff's last political act, as he is expected to finish well outside the running in the GOP Senate primary. (Matt York / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published March 23, 2019 at 11:45am
Print

The wife of former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio was bitten by a rattlesnake Friday and has been hospitalized.

KPNX reported that Ava Arpaio was in the Intensive Care Unit of HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, and that she was expected to remain hospitalized for a few days.

Joe Arpaio said his wife was working in their Fountain Hills, Arizona, home on Friday when the incident took place.

He said she was sitting at her computer when the snake bit her on the left foot at about 10 a.m., the Arizona Republic reported.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Points the Blame at Obama for Russian Fiasco

“She’s tough. If she can put up with me for 60 years, then she can handle a snake bite,” he said.

Carlo Oddo, a friend of the Arpaios, said that the house had been under construction lately.

“She thinks it got in there when some guys were working on the garage and cut holes,” he said.

Have you had first aid training for snake bites?

Snakes are more prevalent than many Americans expect, and health officials warn they can be found around many homes.

In some cases, first aid training on snake bites has been proven to save lives.

Rural/Metro Fire crews removed what the former sheriff said was a large snake.

RELATED: Joe Arpaio Files Petition with Supreme Court Over Special Prosecutor Appointment

“Must’ve been a Democrat,” he joked.

Arpaio, a Republican, served as sheriff from 1992 until 2016. Arpaio was pardoned by President Donald Trump after he was charged with contempt of court and is currently battling attempts to limit that pardon.

The former sheriff said he was making a trip to St. Louis to give what he called a “controversial” speech on Saturday, but would cut his trip short to be back with his wife.

Ava Arpaio was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, but last year her husband said she was in remission.

“Received Great news yesterday! My wife, Ava, was told by her doctors at the Mayo Clinic her cancer was in complete remission,” Arpaio wrote on a Facebook page created for his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

“I want to thank the doctors and each of you for your thoughts and prayers. Ava has been my ‘Rock’ for 60 years and says she will continue to support me for the next 6 years as Senator for the Great State of Arizona.”

“It’s very important. We’ve been married 60 years and she’s been with me, always with me, beside me, when I’ve run for office eight times. So she’s with me now, we’re going to go forward,” the former sheriff said, according to the Arizona Republic.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Nadler Announces House Committee Investigation Underway After Mueller Report Shows No Collusion
Gov. Secures Huge Pro-Life Victory with Heartbeat Bill: ‘We Will All Answer to the Good Lord One Day’
Breaking: Michael Avenatti Arrested, Charged with Extortion & Threats Among Others
Second Parkland Shooting Survivor Allegedly Commits Suicide in a Week — Report
Ocasio-Cortez Has Yet To Pay Taxes from Failed Business Venture
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×