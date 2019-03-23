Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Wife Rushed to Hospital, Placed in Intensive Care After Rattlesnake Bite

The wife of former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio was bitten by a rattlesnake Friday and has been hospitalized.

KPNX reported that Ava Arpaio was in the Intensive Care Unit of HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, and that she was expected to remain hospitalized for a few days.

Joe Arpaio said his wife was working in their Fountain Hills, Arizona, home on Friday when the incident took place.

He said she was sitting at her computer when the snake bit her on the left foot at about 10 a.m., the Arizona Republic reported.

Oh my word! I cannot even imagine! Mrs Arpaio is such a sweet woman, many prayers for her 🙏 https://t.co/ledrpUBs66 — Lisa Askey (@LisaAskey) March 23, 2019

“She’s tough. If she can put up with me for 60 years, then she can handle a snake bite,” he said.

Carlo Oddo, a friend of the Arpaios, said that the house had been under construction lately.

“She thinks it got in there when some guys were working on the garage and cut holes,” he said.

Snakes are more prevalent than many Americans expect, and health officials warn they can be found around many homes.

In some cases, first aid training on snake bites has been proven to save lives.

Scary and painful! Sending my thoughts to Ava Arpaio, the wife of a former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. She is recovering at the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake at her Fountain Hills home this morning. Wishing her a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/fn1gKgv6LZ — Kari Lake Fox 10 (@KariLakeFox10) March 23, 2019

Rural/Metro Fire crews removed what the former sheriff said was a large snake.

“Must’ve been a Democrat,” he joked.

Arpaio, a Republican, served as sheriff from 1992 until 2016. Arpaio was pardoned by President Donald Trump after he was charged with contempt of court and is currently battling attempts to limit that pardon.

The former sheriff said he was making a trip to St. Louis to give what he called a “controversial” speech on Saturday, but would cut his trip short to be back with his wife.

Last week spoke before Rep Party in Alabama. Tomorrow will speak before Rep’s in St. Louis County which is sold out. I am drawing criticism from Media, from US Sen Danforth & State Rep Dogan. Expect demonstrators (be my guest). Honor to be keynote speaker @2 Lincoln-Reagan Events pic.twitter.com/kA8aEquxyO — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) March 23, 2019

Ava Arpaio was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, but last year her husband said she was in remission.

“Received Great news yesterday! My wife, Ava, was told by her doctors at the Mayo Clinic her cancer was in complete remission,” Arpaio wrote on a Facebook page created for his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

“I want to thank the doctors and each of you for your thoughts and prayers. Ava has been my ‘Rock’ for 60 years and says she will continue to support me for the next 6 years as Senator for the Great State of Arizona.”

“It’s very important. We’ve been married 60 years and she’s been with me, always with me, beside me, when I’ve run for office eight times. So she’s with me now, we’re going to go forward,” the former sheriff said, according to the Arizona Republic.

