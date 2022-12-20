Sheriff Lamb and Wife Speak Out After Losing Their Son, Grandchild - They Need Our Prayers

An Arizona sheriff and his wife spoke publicly Monday about the tragic death of their son and grandchild in a car accident over the weekend.

Cooper Lamb, the son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, was killed in a fatal crash on Friday in Gilbert, Arizona. Cooper Lamb’s 1-year-old daughter, Lainey, also died in the crash.

Last night, Sheriff Lamb lost his son, Cooper Lamb, along with his one-year-old granddaughter in a crash in Gilbert. Cooper and his daughter were passengers in the vehicle. Cooper’s fiancé and mother of the child was also seriously injured. She remains in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/OrhRbSvQTu — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) December 17, 2022

Cooper Lamb was only 22 years old.

His fiance, Caroline, was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash, and her condition remains serious, according to a GoFundMe organized for Lamb family funeral expenses.

Mark and Janel Lamb addressed the tragedy in a joint Instagram post.

“Words cannot express the depth of sorrow our family is feeling,” the Lambs said of the profound loss.

“I feel like a zombie with no insides right now, a shell of a human with a pit in my stomach,” Janel Lamb said of her son and granddaughter’s deaths.

“Anyone who knows me knows that my kids and grandchildren are my entire world and I feel like these 3 babies being ripped from my life have turned me upside down,” she said.

The Lambs thanked members of the community for their prayers and support amid the unthinkable tragedy.

“Posting is literally the last thing I feel like doing but the outpouring of love, prayer, support, tributes, stories, food, hugs and more love is absolutely astounding and humbling,” Janel Lamb said of the support she’d received from her neighbors.

The Lambs pointed to their Christian faith and the spirit of the Christmas season as a light in the midst of a darkness that no parent deserves to face.

“We will certainly keep everyone posted on upcoming services, we have long dark days ahead but I truly believe that we are blessed to be in this beautiful Christ-focused season as we send our beautiful babies back to His loving care,” they said in the post.

“We love you all and are grateful for each of you and the love you show us,” the Lambs said of their well-wishers.

“Please hug all your people, tell them how much you love them. Love and kindness is everything.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Sheriff Lamb thanked The Resiliency Project — an organization that supports law enforcement and first responders — for making a memorial video for his deceased family members.

“We miss Cooper and our sweet little granddaughter and we are praying for our daughter-in-law who is in critical condition,” he said. “This video was a reminder that we have to surrender the outcome. We are sooooo grateful for all the messages and the love. Thank you!!! … God is good!”

The driver of the pickup truck that collided with the Lambs’ vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to WSAZ-TV. The police investigation is ongoing.

