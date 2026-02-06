Share
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to the media in Tucson, Arizona, about the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. (Jan Sonnenmair / Getty Images)

Sheriff Reveals New Details Surrounding Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance as He Lays Out Full Timeline

 By Randy DeSoto  February 5, 2026 at 5:17pm
Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County, Arizona, gave a timeline Thursday regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance from her Tucson home over the weekend.

The sheriff recounted that Guthrie, the mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, arrived at her home around 9:50 p.m. Saturday after visiting with family nearby to have dinner and play games.

Nanos said investigators believe that soon after arriving home, Guthrie likely went to bed.

At 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, her doorbell camera disconnected.

At 2:12 a.m., “software detects a person on camera, but there is no video available. They have no subscription, and therefore it would rewrite itself. It just kind of loops and covers up,” the sheriff explained.  In other words, the camera is not connected to a cloud or other video-saving device.

Nanos noted his investigators are still trying to recover the video, but they have had no success thus far.

At 2:28 a.m., Guthrie’s pacemaker disconnected from her phone, suggesting that this is when she was taken from her home.

The following morning at 11:56 a.m., after Guthrie did not show up at church, her family went to check on her and discovered her missing.

Just after noon, they called 911, and about 10 minutes later, a Pima County Sheriff’s patrol arrived on the scene.

The New York Post reported that Guthrie took an Uber both going to and coming from her family dinner on Saturday night.

Officers located both Uber drivers and spoke with them.

On Thursday, FBI agents arrested a Los Angeles man who allegedly sent texts to Guthrie’s family seeking a bitcoin payment as a ransom to return the missing 84-year-old.

Derrick Callella is charged with transmitting a ransom demand related to a kidnapped person and engaging in anonymous interstate communications intended to harass or threaten.

“After Miranda warnings, Callella admitted to sending the two text messages. He admitted to using the VOIP [voice over internet protocol] account from which two actual text messages came … Callella stated that he pulled the family information from a cyber website, and that he had been following along and watching TV,” the complaint said.

The New York Post and other outlets referred to Callella as an “imposter ransom note sender,” indicating he’s not believed to actually be involved in the Guthrie kidnapping.

Callella’s alleged demand was also not connected to another ransom note sent to a news outlet Feb. 2, “which listed millions of dollars in bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s safe return,” according to the report.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the federal government will commit whatever resources are necessary in the search for Guthrie.

Conversation