Share
News
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday.
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in Coachella, California, on Saturday. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Sheriff Says His Office Just Thwarted a Third Trump Assassination Attempt, But the Suspect Has a Very Different Story

 By Jack Davis  October 14, 2024 at 10:14am
Share

A man with multiple guns was arrested outside of Saturday’s Trump rally in Coachella Valley, California, but the reason he had them is in dispute.

“I truly do believe we prevented another assassination attempt,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said, according to the New York Post.

But Vem Miller of Las Vegas said he is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“I always travel around with my firearms in the back of my truck,” he said, according to Fox News, saying he has done so since he started getting death threats. “I’ve literally never even shot a gun in my life.”

According to the Press Enterprise, Miller was detained after he approached a checkpoint for the Trump rally. Police said he illegally possessed a shotgun, loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.

Miller’s car had a phony license plate and was unregistered, Bianco said.

Bianco said Miller had a phony VIP pass and multiple false passports and drivers licenses.

In Miller’s version of the story, he informed deputies that there were guns in his vehicle.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Miller was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Do you worry for Trump’s safety?

On Sunday, Biano said his department averted the potential of a third assassination attempt on the former president.

Biano referred to Miller as a “lunatic.”

“What his frame of mind was, all we can do is speculate,” Bianco said, according to the Post. “If you’re asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that prevented the third assassination attempt.”

“If we are that politically lost, that we have lost sight of common sense and reality and reason that we can’t say, ‘Holy crap, what did he show up with all of that stuff for?’ … And I’m going to be accused of being dramatic?” he said.

“We have a serious, serious problem in this country, because this is common sense and reason,” he said.

Related:
Two Men Shot in Butler Assassination Attempt Speak Out Against Secret Service

A Trump campaign source said the campaign is not classifying the incident as another assassination attempt, according to Fox News.

“We thank law enforcement for securing the rally site and helping ensure the safety of President Trump. We are aware of news reports about the arrest and are currently monitoring the situation and gathering more information,” a representative of the Trump campaign said.

The Post reported that the Secret Service does not believe Miller planned to assassinate Trump. The FBI is not investigating the incident as a planned assassination.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Total Denial: Tim Walz Refuses to Believe Report That Men Don't Want Kamala Harris During Delusional Tantrum
Kamala Harris Hit with Another Plagiarism Allegation a Day After Scandal Erupts: 'We Can Keep This Going'
Trump Goes to War with Fox News, Says Network Is Having a 'Very Negative Effect on the Election'
Trump Town Hall Cut Short by Multiple Medical Emergencies
Kamala Harris' Publisher in 'Damage Control Mode,' Accidentally Leaks Internal Message About Plagiarism Scandal: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation