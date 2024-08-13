Sheriff Who Was Shown in Kamala Harris Ad Reveals Truth About Featured Clip: 'Deceiving, to Say the Least'

If Democrats tell the truth, they lose.

Thus, the party’s minions in the establishment media have spent years priming voters to absorb the most brazen of lies.

For instance, in an interview with Fox News’ Lawrence B. Jones on Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux of Tulare County, California, described his brief appearance in a recent campaign ad for Vice President Kamala Harris as “deceiving, to say the least.”

The campaign ad in question featured a male voiceover touting Harris’ record on crime and the border.

Jones showed part of that dishonest ad and then introduced the “outraged” Boudreaux.

“Well, I can tell you, here in California, we’re ready for someone that’s gonna support law enforcement,” the sheriff said.

Then, Boudreaux denounced the ad as deceptive.

“I remember this particular case,” he said, referring to an occasion when he and his fellow law enforcement officers worked with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA.

“And the issue was, in this particular situation, she showed up for a sound bite,” he added.

Wow. She showed up for a sound bite only? That sounds nearly as disingenuous as Tim Walz’s stolen valor.

“She didn’t shake anyone’s hands, and she quickly left the briefing room,” Boudreaux recalled.

In other words, as she has done throughout her political career, Harris behaved like an opportunist.

Thus, Boudreaux objected to his brief appearance in her campaign ad.

“So, for me, in law enforcement, to see my face and image along with my law enforcement counterparts being represented as standing alongside Kamala Harris was truly disheartening. We do not support Kamala Harris,” he said.

Boudreaux added that former President Donald Trump, not Harris, best represents the pro-law enforcement position in the 2024 presidential election.

Since her sudden and still largely unexplained coronation as Democratic presidential nominee and President Joe Biden’s appointed successor late last month, Harris has enjoyed an establishment media-driven propaganda blitz unlike anything perhaps since the coordinated government-and-media disinformation campaigns of the COVID era.

As part of that blitz, for instance, media outlets have tried scrubbing references to Harris’ role as “border czar.”

Friendly journalists have also ignored her record as a radical San Francisco leftist and thereby facilitated her reinvention as a Biden-style establishment Democrat — all without pressing her to answer any substantive questions.

Boudreaux appeared in an ad that inverted the truth by depicting Harris as tough on crime and the border. Democrats have grown so accustomed to lying with impunity that they undoubtedly expected to get away with it.

Thus, kudos to the sheriff for setting the record straight.

