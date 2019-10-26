Sheriff Vows To Stop Beto's Enforcers at the County Line

Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s proposed plan to disarm Americans by force just hit another major speed bump, as a Texas sheriff’s office vowed to stop his enforcers in their tracks.

The Kinney County Sheriff’s Office took to its Facebook page on Oct. 19 to give O’Rourke a reality check.

The message was simple — confiscating guns might be easy in places like California and New York, but Texas is another story.

“Recently ‘Beto’ O’Rourke made comments about a mandatory buy back for all AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and that those who refused would have them ‘confiscated’ by law enforcement,” the post by Sheriff Brad Coe read.

“As Sheriff of Kinney County, I would meet ATF and the FBI at the county line and deny them access to the county to violate the Second Amendment. For almost 40 years I have sworn to protect the Constitution ‘against all enemies, foreign and domestic.'”

The message here is crystal clear — confiscation would be dead in the water in this Texas county.

Now, not only does O’Rourke face armed citizens unwilling to give up their Second Amendment rights, but entire law enforcement agencies are making it known that they will actively protect Americans’ freedoms.

O’Rourke has pushed his confiscation under the guise of a so-called “mandatory buyback.”

If armed citizens refuse to turn in their guns, O’Rourke promised there would be “consequences.”

During an appearance earlier this month on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the former Texas congressman confirmed that anyone who does not turn over their so-called “assault weapons” would face a “visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm.”

.@BetoORourke says if someone refuses to turn in their AR-15s then “in that case I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm…”https://t.co/i0eRK7w63H pic.twitter.com/QdxsBV7Kyr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 16, 2019

O’Rourke maintains that so-called “assault weapons” are not covered by the Second Amendment and have no place anywhere but a battlefield.

Previous confiscation attempts by states have been met with humiliating failure, as was the case when New Jersey put a restriction on high-capacity firearm magazines.

In the months following the ban, not a single magazine was handed over to authorities.

Although nobody has been injured yet as a result of the New Jersey ban, O’Rourke’s plan to disarm law-abiding citizens nationwide is virtually guaranteed to end in bloodshed.

That’s because there is no shortage of Americans willing and able to defend their constitutional rights.

Now that the very law enforcement officials O’Rourke is hoping will help with his plan are raging against it, any potential ban looks like it’s going to be a bloody uphill struggle.

