A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was shot to death Saturday in what officials are calling an ambush.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was killed Saturday evening as he sat in a patrol vehicle outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s station, according to KTTV-TV.

Video has emerged that shows a black car approach the vehicle in which Clinkunbroomer was found, pull up alongside, and then drive away as the deputy’s vehicle rolls forward.

The deputy was found by a passerby who alerted authorities. He later died at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster.

“Somebody decided to shoot and murder him, I’m assuming, at this point, because he was in uniform,” L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said after calling the shooting a “targeted act,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt called Clinkunbroomer a “hero.”

“The person that did that is a coward,” she said.

KCBS-TV reporter Laurie Perez, reporting on the story Saturday, said video released showed “the suspect’s car pulling up to the deputy’s car, you see it pause, then it speeds away.

She said there is no information on a suspect or suspects yet, but said the video “showed just how quickly this might have gone down, and how suddenly, how unexpectedly.”







Derek Hsieh, executive director of the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the deputies union, called the attack “an outrage,”

“An ambush is a targeted attack against law enforcement and it sends a really clear message,” the union leader said.

Luna said Clinkunbroomer comes from a family of law enforcement.

“He’s third-generation,” Luna said. “His father served with us. His grandfather served with us. Service was running through his veins.”

Luna said Clinkunbroomer had gotten engaged to be married only four days before he was killed.

“He embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and an absolute commitment to justice. Our deputy was a devoted family member A cherished member of our community who was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community. Our hearts absolutely go out to his family,” Luna said, according to KTLA-TV.

“We need your help in finding whoever murdered our deputy,” Luna said. “Somebody knows something. Somebody saw something. We need to get [the killer] off the streets before they hurt anyone else in the community or another deputy, sheriff or police officer.”

