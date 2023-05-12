Share
News

Sheriff's Deputy Dead After Apparently Trying to Protect 6-Year-Old Son from Vicious Animal

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  May 12, 2023 at 10:29am
Share

A dedicated deputy sheriff died Tuesday night in Indiana, apparently protecting her young son from an attacking dog.

Tamieka White was a 17-year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, WTHR-TV in Indianapolis reported.

She was found dead shortly before 8 p.m. by police who were called after the frightened boy ran from the home.

White’s commander, Brittany Seligman, praised White’s final act.

“First and foremost, Deputy White was a mother. She died last night protecting the most important person in her life,” Seligman said.

Trending:
Trump's Perfect 3-Word Response When Asked the First Thing He'd Do to Bring Down Rising Costs

A neighbor described the dog as “some type of pit bull mix” and said White was looking after someone else’s dogs, which had recently broken through the fence.

“They had been loose a couple times over the past weekend,” the neighbor told the news outlet.

“They weren’t there before, so she was dog-sitting, and I talked to her the day before, and she confirmed that she was dog-sitting and that she was going to fix the fence.”

Should pit bull-type dogs be banned?

Neighbors told WTHR that the attack took place in the backyard.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Maj. Mike Leepper told the station, “It’s very rare that you have a dog attack that results in death.”

The Indianapolis Star reported that the 6-year-old boy was bitten and “is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.”

The dog was fatally shot after it charged at a police officer who responded to the scene.

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services confirmed that its staff had impounded a cat and four dogs, including the deceased dog, and was holding them as part of the investigation into the incident, according to the report.

The Associated Press reported that White joined the sheriff’s office in 2007 and worked in the Judicial Enforcement Division, which transports inmates to court appearances in addition to serving legal process papers and collecting delinquent taxes.

Related:
Priest Who Gets 3,500 Yearly Exorcism Requests Reveals Tell-Tale Signs of Demonic Possession

Sheriff Kerry Forestal described her as “a bright light to all that knew her,” according to the report, adding, “We are immensely grateful for her nearly 17 years of service to our agency.”

White’s boss spoke highly of her reputation with the law enforcement agency, WTHR reported.

“You never saw her without a smile on her face, and she would do anything to help her friends, her family and her fellow deputies,” Seligman said.

“Anyone who challenged her would quickly learn that they couldn’t stand at the table with Deputy White,” the commander also said, according to the Star.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.




Employees Run for Cover Seconds Before Disaster - Security Camera Catches Everything
Rising 22-Year-Old Boxer Unexpectedly Collapses After Fight and Dies
Sheriff's Deputy Dead After Apparently Trying to Protect 6-Year-Old Son from Vicious Animal
Natalee Holloway Case Gets Major Update After Gov't Makes Decision on Fate of Top Suspect
Watch: Dem Feinstein Returns to Senate - Once She Gets Out of Car, It's Clear Things Still Aren't Good
See more...

Conversation