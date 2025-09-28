Sheriff's Office Fires Detention Officer Over Pro-Antifa Social Media Post

A North Carolina corrections officer who identifies with Antifa now also identifies as unemployed.

Orange County Detention Officer Brian Edwards was fired over some social media posts, according to Fox News.

“I am Antifa,” Edwards wrote in a Bluesky account. “And I will never comply with a fascist regime.”

“There will be war crimes trials and I can wait to see every single one of them thrown in prison for the rest of their lives. It may even be time to bring back the guillotine,” another post said, according to News for Orange.

Meet Detention Corporal Brian D Edwards of @OCNCSheriff in North Carolina. It seems Brian has declared himself a member of Antifa Apparently he feels the right should face war tribunals, be thrown in prison, and be executed by guillotine. This is who is entrusted with public… pic.twitter.com/CZNxUnSrrw — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 20, 2025

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood explained some of the circumstances in a post on the Facebook page of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“Chief Deputy T. Sykes placed Edwards on administrative leave Saturday, September 20, 2025, when the Sheriff’s Office learned of concerning social media posts allegedly made by Edwards and opened an investigation,” the post said.

“The investigation confirmed violations of both the Standards of Conduct and the Speech, Expression, and Social Networking sections of the policy manual,” the post added.

The post noted that Blackwood “terminated Edwards’ employment accordingly.”

“We must maintain the public trust as we go about our mission to protect, serve, and treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Blackwood said in the post.

Edwards said the Sheriff’s Office should not have reacted the way it did, according to WRAL-TV.

“I respect the sheriff’s office, but I disagree with how my situation was handled. I’m focused on moving forward and won’t be commenting further at this time,” Edwards said.

Edwards joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2022, according to Fox News.

According to the News & Observer, Edwards graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2016 with a degree in political science.

While he was in college, he was president of the College Democrats.

The code of conduct for the Sheriff’s Office bans “speech or expression that, while not made pursuant to an official duty, is significantly linked to, or related to, the Office and tends to compromise or damage the mission, function, reputation, or professionalism of the Office or its members.”

The policy said such speech could “indicate disregard for the law or the state or U.S. Constitutions” or demonstrate “support for criminal activity.”

