Sheryl Crow's Attempt to Blast Jason Aldean Over 'Try That in a Small Town' Flops When Internet Digs Into Her Past

Lefty rocker Sheryl Crow jumped to social media Tuesday and tried to speak for small-town America to repudiate country star Jason Aldean’s new law-and-order tune, “Try That in a Small Town.” But a quick backlash showed that small-town Americans had other ideas.

Aldean burned up the internet this week when he released the music video for his tune, “Try That in a Small Town.” In the video, Aldean adds images and actual surveillance videos of real crimes being committed — mostly in deep-blue big cities — while the song itself features lyrics that warn leftists and criminals that their anti-social, lawbreaking behavior is not wanted in small-town America.

The lyrics to the new country song begin with a list of attacks on civility and law and order that some on the left think are “cool,” including sucker-punching people on the sidewalk, carjacking old ladies, robbing liquor stores, spitting on cops and burning the U.S. flag.

“Well, try that in a small town,” Aldean sings in the chorus, adding:

See how far ya make it down the road.

’Round here, we take care of our own.

You cross that line, it won’t take long.

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town.

The lyrics go on to point out that folks in small towns are law-abiding, that they are armed, and they are “good ol’ boys, raised up right.”

In the song, Aldean, who is an unapologetic conservative, warns leftists, “If you’re looking for a fight, try that in a small town.”

All this was too much for Sheryl Crow, apparently.

Crow took exception to Jason Aldean’s “small town” claims and blasted him for “promoting violence.”

.@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame https://t.co/cuOtUO9xjr — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 19, 2023

“I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting,” Crow blasted at Aldean, adding, “This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”

In short order, Crow suffered a backlash for her arrogant claim to speak for small-town America in her attack on Aldean.

Firstly, Crow lives in Nashville, Tennessee, not “small town America.” And before that she had an $11 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills, which is even farther from “small town America” than the liberal, ritzy Nashville suburbs in which she currently resides.

But, while it is true she is “from” a small town — having been born in 1962 in Kennett, Missouri, a town of less than 11,000 residents — she is no longer associated with the town. But, it is worse than that. Even as this Biden supporter was speaking for small towns such as Kennett, her left-wing politics makes her ill-suited to do so.

Jack Posobiec pointed that out so well when he looked up the voting record for the county in which Kennett sits and he found that “small town” Missouri voted for former President Donald Trump by 80 percent!

Hi @SherylCrow! I looked up where you are from. They voted for Trump by 80% https://t.co/yAzi8JJt7V pic.twitter.com/Hbx84FjKgz — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 19, 2023

The fact is, Crow is no representative of small-town America. Indeed, she’s just another Hollywood AWFUL (Affluent White Female Unmarried Liberal).

In addition, like all the other detractors of Aldean’s song, Crow is lying about the song’s message. “Try That in a Small Town” does not glorify violence and vigilantism. It denounces the lawlessness and criminality that is erupting daily in the Democrat-run, deep-blue, big cities all across this great nation, and tells these leftist criminals to stay out of safer small-town communities.

Liberals should stop trying to speak for small-town America when the leftist ideology they love opposes everything small-town Americans stand for. Crow does well speaking for people who live in Los Angeles, the Hollywood Hills, and even the Democrat-leaning Nashville suburbs. But she knows nothing about small-town Americans.

