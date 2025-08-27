A Minnesota woman who used a racial slur in April will face three charges of disorderly conduct.

In April, Rochester mom Shiloh Hendrix was filmed using the n-word after a child took something from her own child’s diaper bag. The video went viral, leading Hendrix to respond with a fundraising effort to protect herself from threats.

The Rochester City Attorney’s Office released its decision on the charges on Tuesday, according to KARE-TV.

The maximum penalty if Hendrix is found guilty would be 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, according to KTTC-TV.

Minnesota is threatening Shiloh Hendrix with jail time for saying mean words to a Somali kid. This is the same state that gave the lightest sentence possible to the Somali who RAPED a 12-year-old girl after abducting her out of her backyard. Our country is broken. pic.twitter.com/uOAoO6NfCE — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 26, 2025

The complaint said Hendrix “wrongfully and unlawfully engaged in offensive, obscene, abusive, boisterous, or noisy conduct, or in offensive obscene, or abusive language that would reasonably tend to arouse alarm, anger, or resentment in others.”

“This matter involved a large amount of evidence and required careful consideration of potential charging options across multiple offices. Additionally, under Minnesota law, prosecutors are required to involve and consider the perspective of the crime victim. Given the sensitive and complicated nature of this case, along with the high level of public attention, completing the necessary reviews and conversations with the victim’s family took longer than usual,” a representative of Rochester City said.

The complaint said the father of the boy in question saw him take applesauce from a diaper bag that was not his, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The complaint said the man claimed that he intended to take back the applesauce, but that Hendrix, who was angry over the incident, snatched it back.

After being upbraided for her use of the n-word, Hendrix told a witness, “If he acts like one then he’s going to be called one,” according to the complaint.

“Hate speech” IS free speech, including mean words/racial slurs. This politically-motivated prosecution of Shiloh Hendrix is an act of censorship under the guise of civility. https://t.co/GGrKjzVXYE — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) August 27, 2025

Hendrix has raised more than $800,000 for her legal defense on the fundraising platform GiveSendGo.

“I called the kid out for what he was. Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil,” Hendrix wrote when she posted her appeal for help.

In a June update, she wrote, “We are doing GREAT. Big things are happening regarding our future. Life-changing events are at play, and we have all of YOU to thank for that! I won’t go into specifics, but just know that all is well on our end.”

Rochester needs to be sued into oblivion for violating the 1st Amendment rights of Shiloh Hendrix.

They’re charging her with 3 counts of disorderly conduct for using accurate names while walking away with her child from a foreign would be rapist. pic.twitter.com/Y55Pb7X5wX — Xappeal (@_Tweetiez) August 26, 2025

“I am so fortunate to have such amazing people on my side. I appreciate all of you who didn’t fall for the silly misinformation that was being spread about me. Thank you for defending my truth, and being wise enough to know better,” she wrote, adding, “Keep standing up for yourselves, and keep fighting for the First Amendment!”

Hendrix will make her first court appearance on Oct. 29 via video conference software.

