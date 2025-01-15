At least one former co-host of “The View” thinks that the show’s partisan outbursts are “sinking” the daytime talk show.

And, as is typically the case on “The View,” the particular outburst in question all goes back to President-elect Donald Trump.

On Tuesday’s episode of the ABC show, the panel of co-hosts tackled the usual stories of the day, like the California wildfires and the news that country music superstar Carrie Underwood would be performing at Trump’s forthcoming inauguration.

Given the show’s generally anti-Trump sentiments, it didn’t take long for co-host Joy Behar to take major issue with Underwood’s decision.

The entire Tuesday episode is embedded below, and Behar’s relevant remarks begin at 12:26:







“You would not sing [at the inaugration]?” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Behar in a rather facetious question.

“No, I would not,” Behar respondsed “I would not normalize him.”

“[Underwood] says she loves her country,” Behar continued. “How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon, who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?

“I don’t understand how you say you love your country, at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon, which I can now say everyday.”

(Trump is currently working to overturn the otherwise toothless conviction.)

As one can see, Behar isn’t exactly magnanimous when it comes to addressing Trump — or any Republican, really — and one of her predecessors is taking major issue with it.

Ex-“The View” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck spoke to Fox News‘ Sean Hannity and made it clear that her former show was heading off a cliff if this “ridiculous” rhetoric keeps up.

“She wants us to believe that Carrie Underwood [is un-American], who won ‘American Idol’ by American votes, who had an album and tour called ‘All-American Girl,’ who actually has spent more time on USO tours, serving and helping and donating money to our nation’s finest, our military, their families, and our veterans — is about to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at the historic event of the inauguration of the president of the United States of America,” Hasselbeck said.

Hasselbeck added: “When those comments got passed around, even Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t agree with the outlandish remark of Joy Behar.”

(Indeed, as the show went on, some of the co-hosts expressed very little issue with Underwood performing at a presidential inauguration.)

Hasselbeck wasn’t finished, this time taking a much more direct shot at Behar herself.

“She wants to attach her name to Carrie Underwood’s name, so that she maintains relevance because they know the ship is sinking,” Hasselbeck said.

Trump is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

