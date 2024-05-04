A ship that disappeared on Lake Superior in 1909 has been found.

The Adella Shores, which went down on May 1, 1909, with 14 crew members aboard, has been found 650 feet below the surface and about 40 miles northwest of Whitefish Point, according to WOOD-TV this week.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society chose Wednesday — the 115th anniversary of the sinking — to commemorate the find, which was made in 2021, according to a news release.

The release said the 735-ton, 195-foot wooden steamer was built in 1894 in Gibraltar, Michigan, and was owned by the Shores Lumber Company. The ship was named for Adella Shores, the owner’s daughter.

The release said the ship’s christening was a break with precedent.

Adella Shores shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior, after steamer vanished in 1909 with 14 aboard https://t.co/lgo9kUi1VH — Superior Telegram (@superiortelegra) May 3, 2024

“Adella’s sister, Bessie, christened the new ship with a bottle of water (v. champagne or wine) as the family was strict about alcohol consumption,” the release said.

“Old time sailors might have seen that as a bad luck omen. The Adella Shores had her share of trouble…she sank twice in fifteen years in shallow waters, later being refloated each time and put back into service.”

Will more mysteries be solved on the bottom of American lakes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (383 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

The release said the Adella Shores, carrying a load of salt in a trip toward Duluth, Minnesota, in 1909, was following a larger steel steamship, the Daniel J. Morrell, through thick ice when a strong northeast gale hit.

By then, the Adella Shores was two miles behind its companion ship and was never seen again, although debris that was found made it clear the ship had found trouble.

The release said the captain of the Daniel J. Morrell believed the Adella Shores had hit an ice floe that punctured its hull.

The ship was found in the summer of 2021 by Darryl Ertel and his brother Dan while they were scanning the bottom of Lake Superior.

“I pretty much knew that had to be the Adella Shores when I measured the length of it, because there were no other ships out there missing in that size range,” Darryl said.

Lake Superior shipwreck Adella Shores, missing since 1909, finally found https://t.co/NvCewvu3aL — Detroit Free Press (@freep) May 1, 2024

“As soon as I put the ROV down on it for the first time, I could see the design of the ship, and I could match it right up to the Adella Shores.”

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune said storms that raged when the Adella Shores sank impacted other ships, based on a report in The New York Times that said a snowstorm and 70 mph winds had hit Lake Superior.

The George Nester, a 206-foot wooden barge, went down with seven crew members on board. The 231-foot iron-hulled Russia foundered, but no lives were lost. The barge Aurania sank near Whitefish Point, with no loss of life.

___________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.