Shock and Awe: Fiery Rubio Imposes Unprecedented Sanctions on European Elites Who Attempted to Censor Americans

In an unprecedented move, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that restrictions will be imposed on European politicians who have declared themselves enemies of freedom of speech.

On Monday, the State Department announced via news release it is taking action “against five individuals who have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize, and suppress American viewpoints they oppose.”

“These radical activists and weaponized NGOs have advanced censorship crackdowns by foreign states — in each case targeting American speakers and American companies. As such, I have determined that their entry, presence, or activities in the United States have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

The release continued in saying these individuals will be barred from entrance, but those already here could be subject to deportation.

“Based on these determinations, the Department has taken steps to impose visa restrictions on agents of the global censorship-industrial complex who, as a result, will be generally barred from entering the United States,” the release added.

“Further, based on the foreign policy determination, the Department of Homeland Security can initiate removal proceedings against certain individuals pursuant to INA section 237(a)(4)(C), which renders such individuals deportable.”

Rubio posted to social media platform X about the decision the same day.

“For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose. The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship,” he said.

“Today, @StateDept will take steps to bar leading figures of the global censorship-industrial complex from entering the United States. We stand ready and willing to expand this list if others do not reverse course.”

Although Just The News reported that Rubio never named who these individuals are, surely that information will come out with any action taken.

There does not seem to be a record of a move like this prior to Monday.

In June, French Member of Parliament Pouria Amirshahi was denied entry to the United States, with news outlet Le Monde speculating whether the decision came from the official’s support of creating a “progressive international” alliance to counter “reactionary neofascism.”

The Financial Times reported in January that the U.S. had sanctioned Hungarian Prime Minister Chief of Staff Antal Rogán for corruption allegations.

That is to say, it is not unprecedented to impose restrictions on European officials in 2025, but Rubio’s reasons are novel given the challenges presented as a consequence of globalization.

The world’s increasing interconnectedness offers unique obstacles for the free world. European bureaucrats thousands of miles away hope to collude with tech companies, using cyberspace as their medium to stifle Americans’ rights.

It’s a bold but clearly needed decision from the Trump administration to bar these people from entering, or to deport them.

We aren’t playing these games. This is not Europe.

The European Union is not a global hegemon that dictates the freedoms, or lack thereof, for people everywhere.

