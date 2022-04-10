Share
The Carleton Police Department released this photo of men wearing Iron Coffins colors, identifying them as "people of interest," after members of the biker gang beat up a man at the Wolf's Den Bar in Carleton, Michigan, so severely that he required 28 staples.
Shock After Biker Gang Mercilessly Beats Man at Bar, Police Say Minor Incident Set the Whole Thing Off

 By Andrew Jose  April 10, 2022 at 2:37pm
Members of a biker club assaulted a 35-year-old man after he bumped into one of them by accident at a Carleton, Michigan, bar, authorities said.

The incident occurred April 2 at the Wolf’s Den Bar located in the 1400 block of Monroe in downtown Carleton, according to a Carleton Police Department Facebook post.

Authorities responded to the attack after receiving a report that there were “several men assaulting one victim,” the post stated.

According to officers, the victim was a local man suffering from seizures. His attackers left him with an open head wound.

The wound required 28 staples to close.

The man was leaving the bar using the front door when he “accidentally” bumped into the customer, witnesses told police, according to the post.

The customer the man bumped into was wearing the colors of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club, witnesses noted.

Other bikers in the bar began shouting at the man after he had bumped into the customer, prompting the victim to exit the place using a side door.

Should the attackers have been publically identified?

As the man began to move away from the Iron Coffins motorcycle club members, many members ran after him and began assaulting him.

According to the police department, witnesses said that the victim was able to hold off one attacker.

The others joined the fray when he tried to defend himself against the second. The assailants gave the man a head wound.

The incident had gone from the bar to the sidewalk nearby, WJBK-TV reported. The police station was next door.

However, according to the police department, cops were out on patrol when the incident occurred, WJBK-TV reported.

Therefore, there were no officers at the station during the attack.

Authorities released an image of the persons of interest on April 4. Although authorities identified the men, they did not publicly identify them, according to Fox News.

“The gentleman who’s got the stitches is a really nice kid,” Wolf’s Den bar owner Mike Wolf told WJBK-TV.

“He doesn’t cause any problems, he’s a good kid — and we don’t really know what happened,” Wolf said.

“It was an isolated incident. You go to any bar anywhere in this country, and you’re going to have conflict,” a patron at the bar told the outlet.

Journalists spoke with the beaten man, who said he was on pain pills and suffered from a severe headache, WJBK-TV reported.

