The former computer shop owner who came into possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop told investigative reporter John Solomon that the FBI had a strange reaction to the material that was on the computer — including what the man says was evidence of potential money laundering.

The first agent his family contacted told his father to “lawyer up and get out” of his office, the man said.

In an interview Solomon reported on Just the News on Tuesday, John Paul Mac Isaac said when the FBI finally did want to look at the contents of the MacBook, agents seemed more concerned about possible child pornography — including whether or not he had looked at it.

Isaac came into possession of the laptop after a man identifying himself as Hunter Biden dropped the computer off for repairs at Isaac’s Delaware shop in 2019. Biden signed a form that acknowledged the laptop would become the property of the store if he didn’t pick it up in 90 days.

Unsurprisingly, he didn’t pick it up, and when Isaac looked at the contents of the hard drive, he says he found what Just the News described as “evidence of large, suspicious foreign transactions involving the Biden family and Ukraine, China and Russia.” (As well as, reportedly, a trove of porn.)

“I have no doubt in my mind” it was Hunter Biden’s laptop, Isaac said. “Probably about within 30 minutes of performing the data transfer, I had been able to verify that the person that was in the shop was indeed the person that was on the computer and the owner of the computer.”

Isaac told Just the News he asked his father, an Air Force veteran, for advice on how to proceed. His father, in turn, went to an FBI office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a copy of the contents of the hard drive, Solomon wrote.

“He had the copy of the drive as well as the copy of the signed authorization,” Isaac said. “So that if there was a legal question on how this was obtained, here’s a document that proves it.

“And the FBI agent that he spoke to refused to give his name and then said, ‘you better lawyer up and get out of my office.'”

The FBI eventually became interested in the computer, although perhaps not for the reasons one might think. Isaac told Solomon he was eventually approached by an FBI agent in Delaware who specialized in child exploitation crimes.

“They really didn’t show an interest in any of the money,” Isaac told Solomon. “They were more interested in why I was afraid, and not necessarily what was on the drive.”

Isaac said “the first thing they asked me was if I had seen any child pornography, and you know, I’m not wanting to look at another man’s porn. So I generally wasn’t, it wasn’t what I was looking for. When I sat down to look for stuff, I really focused in on Ukraine. What I casually saw when I was doing the data transfer, sure, there was porn.”

“Then they asked why I was concerned,” he continued. “So they never brought up money laundering at all, which that seems kind of odd. But they wanted to hear my concerns. I explained to them that there’s powers foreign and domestic that are involved. There’s a lot of money involved.”

Isaac said it was the material about Ukraine on the computer that got him to contact the FBI, particularly with then-President Donald Trump’s potential impeachment in the headlines — along with talk about Burisma, the Ukrainian energy concern that paid Hunter Biden $50,000 a month to sit on its board.

“Obviously, by that time during the summer, Ukraine was in the conversation,” Isaac said.

“So I had remembered seeing some things. And there was obviously the personal data. That was a concern, but also the Ukraine stuff, some of these players that were involved, and then the amount of money that was involved. That started to throw up red flags, because people do horrible things over money.”

This is Isaac’s version of events, of course. As Solomon wrote, federal officials have largely declined to comment on the Hunter Biden case.

What we do know is that there has been an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial affairs since 2018. According to The New York Times, while it had originally started as a Department of Justice money laundering investigation against Biden, that investigation didn’t turn up evidence of wrongdoing.

However, while the DOJ’s investigation into money laundering may have died out, an IRS investigation into Biden’s taxes continued. Hunter Biden confirmed the investigation in December.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said in a Dec. 9 statement, according to The Times.

“I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

The laptop itself became an election-season political football after Isaac passed a copy of the hard drive’s contents off to a lawyer for Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and attorney for Trump. Isaac told Fox News he was frustrated that the FBI stopped contacting him about the laptop and believed they were going to spike the investigation.

The New York Post published several features about the laptop, which led to the paper being locked out of its Twitter account because the social media giant claimed concerns the contents of the laptop had been hacked or that it was a Russian disinformation campaign. U.S. intelligence would later determine the Kremlin played no part in the matter.

In his interview with Solomon, Isaac said he was insulted by those “tagging me to Russia.”

“I get why they [critics] did it,” he said. “It’s topical. Everybody’s scared of Russia, Russia, Russia. And why not, you know, if it worked four or six years ago, try it again.”

Isaac ended up leaving his laptop business behind.

“Well, for somebody who’s not very political, I assume what happened to me was the quintessential political hit job, to have that many people come out, without even talking to me, or having a conversation without doing a single background check,” he told Solomon.

“I still feel a little bit upset about that,” he added. “I have people that I’ve known for a long time, they’re convinced that I’m a tool, or I’ve been a pawn or I got a huge payout. And it’s completely decimated my business. I had to leave town.”

Don’t expect an official statement from the FBI regarding Isaac’s interview — and don’t expect a probing investigation by the Biden investigation into how Hunter Biden’s laptop was handled, given that the new president has been clear he intends to treat this as a non-issue. The mainstream media will happily play along.

In the meantime, this raises further troubling questions about the culture at the FBI and how seriously it took what was on the world’s most infamous MacBook.

If Isaac’s father really was told to “lawyer up and get out” of the FBI agent’s office, that agent should be made to lawyer up and get out of the bureau.

