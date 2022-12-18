Parler Share
News

Shock as Doctors Blame 6-Year-Old Hockey Player's Myocarditis on Flu Before She Suffers 'Massive Stroke' and Dies

 By Jack Davis  December 18, 2022 at 7:26am
Parler Share

A 6-year-old Canadian girl who died last month entered the hospital diagnosed with myocarditis linked to the flu but later passed away after a stroke.

Danielle Mei Cabana was admitted to BC Children’s Hospital after she appeared to have flu symptoms long after other siblings had recovered, according to Richmond News.

The girl’s flu symptoms began to appear around Nov. 11, the site said, citing comments on the Instagram account of her father, Denis Cabana. The account is private.

Trending:
Pelosi Gets Heated Over Simple Question All Americans Deserve to Know Answer to: 'Don't Bother Me'

After arriving at the hospital, she was placed in intensive care, where she was diagnosed with myocarditis caused by the flu.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle in the organ’s middle layer.

The girl underwent two heart procedures and was breathing on her own, but then suffered a massive stroke.

“We went back to the room where the doctors unplugged the machine and we said our goodbyes,” Denis Cabana posted, according to the Western Standard.

Did strict COVID measure have harmful effects on children?

“Dani held on for another 10 minutes or so before finally resting,” he wrote.

“While we may not be able to see or touch her again, her spirit and memories will live forever within her parents and sisters,” her father wrote, Richmond News reported.

Danielle played hockey for the Richmond Ravens, according to Canada Today.

Richmond Jets Minor Hockey Association teams wrapped their sticks in green camouflage tape as a tribute to the girl’s camping and hunting trips with her father.

Related:
Beach Closed After Freak Accident Kills Three

Six children diagnosed with the flu have died over the past two weeks in British Columbia, according to CTV.

The Western Standard noted that in 2018-2019’s flu season, 10 children died of the flu in all of Canada.

Without citing specific sources, the Western Standard said health officials in the province believe that it is possible the increase in flu deaths is linked to “children having not been exposed to influenza and other respiratory illnesses as a result of previously implemented COVID-19 measures, such as when children were mandated to wear masks, socially distance, attend school virtually, and were prohibited from various other social activities.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Survivor' Winner Stuns Host by Announcing He's Using the Entire $1 Million Prize to Help Veterans
Journalist Who Doxed 'Libs of Tik Tok' Owner Handed Big Punishment from Elon Musk
Shock as Doctors Blame 6-Year-Old Hockey Player's Myocarditis on Flu Before She Suffers 'Massive Stroke' and Dies
Victims of Devastating Accident Identified as Sheriff's Son and Infant Grandson, Suspect Detained
With Recession Looming, Major Bank That Contributed to 2008 Crisis Announces Mass Layoffs
See more...

Conversation