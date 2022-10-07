Parler Share
'We Are All in Shock': Former WWE Winner Dies Suddenly at Age 30

 By Jack Davis  October 7, 2022 at 6:06am
Former World Wrestling Entertainment figure Sara Lee, who won the 2015 reality competition series “Tough Enough,” has died. She was 30.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” her mother, Teri Lee, said in a statement, according to CNN.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn,” she said.

The cause of her death was not revealed.

In an Instagram post this week, Lee mentioned she had been suffering from a sinus infection but said she had recovered enough to return to the gym.

Lee was married to Cory Weston, who was known as Wesley Blake in his WWE days, according to the Midland Daily News in Michigan, where Lee was born and raised.

She was remembered by many Friday, including WWE referee Shawn Bennett, who called her “one of the sweetest people I’ve met” and shared a GoFundMe link to raise money for her family.

The WWE said it was “saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee grew up in Hope Township, Michigan, and studied diagnostic medical sonography before becoming a WWE Diva, winning two-thirds of the fan vote in 2015.

“I just want to thank them all so … much for believing me week after week after being put in the bottom three … and for believing in me through all my struggles,” she told the Midland Daily News at the time.

“Hope is where she comes from, and she’s inspiring a lot of young people with a dream to have hope,” her mother said in 2015, according to the Daily News.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re just a regular person from a small town. If you work towards your dream and you have hope there’s no limit,” she said.

“I think my fans can kind of relate to me because I’m a normal girl,” Lee said in 2015, according to the Daily News. “I’ve just been myself.”

“I always joked that I wanted to apply to be a diva,” she said then, noting that when the “Tough Enough” competition came along, she applied.

Lee used the ring name Hope, a reference to her hometown and her journey, telling her 2015 interviewer, “Even through all the challenges, I never lost hope.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation