Shock and Heartbreak as Joe the Plumber Dies at 49

 By Richard Moorhead  August 27, 2023 at 3:35pm
A plumber who famously confronted then-candidate Barack Obama on his tax plan during the 2008 presidential election has passed away.

Joseph Wurzelbacher, or “Joe the Plumber,” died on Sunday morning, according to Ohio locals who knew him.

Wurzelbacher had been living with pancreatic cancer before his death at the age of 49.

The plumber and Air Force veteran — most known for questioning Obama’s policies at a 2007 Ohio event — spoke candidly about his faith in God and his relationship with his family in an interview with Faithwire in July.

Wurzelbacher pressed Obama to be honest about his plans to raise taxes on some small business owners in the conversation with the eventual president.

Many Americans pointed to the working-class family man as representative of those who negatively impacted by Obama’s policies.

A GiveSendGo fundraiser set up to assist the Wurzelbacher family with medical expenses during his illness has raised more than $120,000 as of Sunday.

Wurzelbacher is survived by his widow and four children, according to Faithwire.

“God doesn’t promise us an easy road,” the father said of his life experiences after his cancer diagnosis.

“He just promises to be there for us when we go on these roads.”

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation