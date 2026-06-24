SHOCK: Jennifer Aniston, Other Stars Caught in Astounding Voting Scandal, Accidentally Confirms Trump Is Right About Ballot Fraud

Voter fraud: The thing that Democrats say doesn’t exist, except when it does, and when they go and prove it for you.

According to a report in the Tuesday U.K. Daily Mail, 36 voters — many of whom are celebrities — are registered at one suite on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, including “Friends” actress Jennifer Aniston.

This is in spite of the fact that not only does Los Angeles require you to register to vote at your home address, it also requires you to sign an affidavit avowing that’s your official place of residence. For those of you not associated with the law, signing an affidavit under false pretenses is — dum dum dum! — perjury!

And shocker of all shockers, Suite 600 at 9200 Sunset Boulevard is not a residential address or some sort of polycule commune for celebs. It’s the business address of Michael Ullman, who runs Platinum Financial Management, Inc.

He’s described by the Mail as the “money manager to the stars,” and unless he has a lot of sleeping bags on the floor of his office, some Angeleno-area voters have some ‘splainin’ to do.

The address, the report reveals, “pops up as the residential address for Aniston, Step Up actress Jenna Dewan, ‘ER’ star Linda Cardellini, ‘Big Sky’ and ‘Vikings’ actress Katheryn Winnick, ‘Desperate Housewives’ notable Nicollette Sheridan, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ star Laura Harrier, ‘Gilmore Girls’ favorite Matt Czuchry, singer Debbie Gibson, and comedian Hamish Linklater, among others.”

The only thing that’s really in question here is whether Matt Czuchry is a “‘Gilmore Girls’ favorite” (Logan was never the most interesting of Rory’s love interests from this writer’s perspective), but otherwise this seems to track as a very problematic and quite massive violation of California election law — something Ullman admits by saying these stars just use the office for their mail.

Should these celebrities be prosecuted for breaking election laws? Yes No

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“They don’t live here,” he told the Mail.

“It’s just a mailing address, but it’s not their residential address. So it gets mailed here, but they voted in their area.”

However, an election law expert said that under California’s voter code, you can’t just register under where you get your mail sent to.

“You’re allowed to use a mailing address, like a business address or something like that,” said Amber Hulse of the Dhillon Law Group.

“But they still need to provide their residential address as their domicile. If, for example, Jennifer Aniston is using it as her residence, when it is clearly not her residence, then it would be illegal.”

“When you sign up to register to vote, you’re signing under penalty of perjury. It would be the crime of perjury in California.”

In fact, if you have access to the interwebs, you can find this out: “A person may only register to vote at their place of residence. A business address or a P.O. Box number may only be used as a mailing address,” the Los Angeles County website points out.

And to answer the question that Dewey Cox might be inclined to ask: Yes, even if you’re famous.

“People can hide their residential address for privacy concerns, but celebrity is not one of those options,” Hulse said.

The report said that this practice has been ongoing for quite some time now, with the oldest registration at the address being director Campion Murphy’s 2002 voter registration. Jenna Dewan was the most recent, having registered at Ullman’s office in December of 2025.

Aniston, an outspoken Democrat who supported both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the last presidential cycle, was last registered at the address on Jan. 29, 2025.

And while you may think that 36 voters don’t make too much of a difference, or that these people are voting in California anyway, this is still a problem. Per the Mail:

Hulse said that registering at an office rather than your home could allow voters to cast their ballot in a different jurisdiction. West Hollywood, where the office is located, is a separate, much smaller city to Los Angeles, with different elected officials. For example, West Hollywood residents do not vote in the LA Mayoral race. ​​’The entire point of making people disclose their domicile is so that only people that are actual residents of these political subdivisions are actually voting in the election for people that would represent them,’ Hulse said. ‘For example, if you live in LA County, you should have no business in electing someone in San Diego County.’

Yes. Duh.

That’s not the only important thing, though. The important thing is that we’re told this never happens, and if we start looking for where it happens we’re conspiracy theorists, and and Safest and Most Secure Elections Ever™. (Unless Hillary loses, then it’s the Russians and some fake news websites based in Tunisia or whatever.)

This was hardly the only time we saw problematic behavior being documented in California during this election cycle alone, for example:

CALIFORNIA ELECTIONS FRAUD CASH FOR BALLOTS PART I: Homeless Bribed with Cash & Drugs In Exchange For Registering To Vote & Signing Election Petitions Caught On Tape Undercover On Skid Row In California. “You can just put Pinocchio Lane.” California NGOs Encourage Fake… pic.twitter.com/2pkylhgPY9 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 17, 2026

Try to crack down on this, meanwhile, and you’re bound to run into some lib-appointed official who stops you cold. For instance, just a day before the Daily Mail’s report, a Biden-appointed foreign-born judge named Sparkle Sooknanan — a name a drag queen or Thomas Pynchon might have rejected for being too farcical — ruled that a database that would remove non-citizens from voter rolls was illegal, somehow.

A Biden-Appointed Federal Judge named Sparkle Sooknanan, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has blocked the Trump administration from using a revamped centralized immigration database to help check the accuracy of voter rolls. pic.twitter.com/rjXfwteagM — America (@america) June 22, 2026

If you can’t remove people who obviously can’t vote, period, in this country from voting, how the heck are you going to deal with more prosaic voter fraud like celebrities committing perjury because they don’t want to list their home address? This is exactly what conservatives and President Trump have warned is happening — but that the media, Democrats, and the left just look away.

County spokesman Michael Sanchez said his office is “continuing to review the records associated with this address,” although don’t expect any prompt actions.

“If a voter attests under penalty of perjury that an address constitutes their residence or domicile, and the registration otherwise meets legal requirements, the registration is processed in accordance with state law,” he said.

None of the celebrities, meanwhile, would comment on the investigation. Proof that even the famous know that sometimes, shutting up and staying out of the spotlight is their best course of action.

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