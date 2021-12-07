Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, who last year dubbed the liberal social media trinity of Google, Facebook and Twitter “tech tyrants,” will become the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group.

Nunes, currently the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will be leaving Congress to head the company founded by former President Donald Trump, according to a news release on TMTG’s website. He will start the new job in January, the release states.

TMTG is the company that plans to roll out Trump’s new TRUTH Social platform in the first quarter of 2022. TMTG announced last week that it has amassed $1 billion in private investment for the project.

“Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG,” Trump said in the release. “Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination.”

Nunes, in the release, said “the time has come to reopen the internet.”

“The United States of America made the dream of the internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream,” he said. “I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world-class team that will deliver on this promise.”

Nunes, who has served in Congress since 2003, is no stranger to battling Big Tech.

“Google, Facebook, and Twitter, OK. They’re the tech oligarchs, they’re tech tyrants,” Nunes said last year on Fox News.

“When you have 92 percent of the searches going through Google, you might have a problem because when you plug that content into those three giant tech companies, it’s really starting to have an influence and an effect on the politics in this country,” he said.

Americans are “getting funneled this garbage and fake news,” while “Republicans and conservatives are being driven out and off of” the internet, he said.

Nunes said social media should be “a public square” for all views, but “what’s happening on Twitter, Facebook and Google is we are being censored. Conservatives are being censored.”

Nunes lashed out earlier this year when the social media platform Parler was the target of censorship and found itself banned by Amazon, Apple and Google, according to Newsweek.

“The effect of this is there is no longer a free and open social media company or site for any American to get on any longer. Because these big companies — Apple, Amazon, Google — they have just destroyed what was likely a billion-dollar company, and, poof, it’s gone,” Nunes said then.

“But it’s more than just the financial aspect of that. Republicans have no way to communicate. It doesn’t even matter if you’re Republican or conservative, if you don’t want to be regulated by left-wingers that are at Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, where you get shadow-banned and nobody gets to see you and they get to decide what’s violent or not violent, it’s preposterous,” he said.

Nunes tried to fight back with a lawsuit against Twitter over tweets from two parody accounts, “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow,” according to The Guardian. However, a judge ruled in June 2020 that Twitter was immune to the lawsuit under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, according to CNN.

Nunes said in his suit that he was a victim of “an orchestrated defamation campaign, one that no human being should ever have to bear and suffer in their whole life,” The Guardian reported.

The suit also said Twitter censors “viewpoints with which it disagrees.”

