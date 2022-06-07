Share
News
Sports

Shock Pic Goes Viral After Trans Men Literally Steal Race from Mother with Child

 By Jack Davis  June 6, 2022 at 5:42pm
Share

Outrage erupted on social media after two transgender men took the first two places in a British cycling event, winning the only category in which women could compete

The ThunderCrit race in London last week had a so-called Lightning category, for “cis-women, non-binary people” and “trans men and women whose physical performance aligns most closely with cis-women,” according to the Post Millennial.

Options were for transgender racers only.

The site said “cis-people cannot choose their racing category. Cis-men will race in the Thunder category, cis-women will race in the Lightning category.”

Trending:
GOP Lawmaker's Career Instantly Destroyed After Pushing 'Assault Weapons Ban'

Emily Bridges and Lilly Chant, two biological men who identify as transgender, took the first two places in the Lightening category.

Jo Smith, the only female in the top three, finished third, according to the Daily Mail.

Are women being slowly pushed out of sports?

Bridges, who came in first, has been unable to compete in Britain in women’s cycling events sanctioned by British Cycling because he had been competing in male races as recently as February, the Post Millennial reported.

Chant is on the official records of British cycling as a man, according to the Daily Mail.

Many voiced their anger on Twitter.

Related:
NFL Embraces Pride Month with First Transgender Cheerleader

Fiona McAnena, director of sport campaigns at Fair Play For Women, said that rules allowing men to race against women put women at a disadvantage.

“It’s inevitable that if we’re going to allow people who have been through male puberty into the category that is supposed to be for females, those people are going to outperform,” she said.

“Sport is based on your body, and we have a female category in most sports because male puberty confers such an advantage and it is a lifelong advantage. It cannot be undone.”

“It seems extraordinary that in 2022 society has lost sight of an extremely basic biological reality between the sexes, which saw competitive sport divided down the middle with men on one side and women on the other,” a writer using the name of Flat White wrote in the Spectator of Australia.

“The idea that it is considered ‘discrimination’ or ‘hateful’ to prevent a man competing against a woman remains one of the unsustainable repercussions of radical gender theory that is unlikely to survive long as competitive sportswomen rebel against the intolerable situation they now find themselves in.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Illegal Immigrant Acquitted of Murdering Kate Steinle Sentenced on Federal Weapons Charges
New CNN Boss Considers Axing Big Names as He Seeks to Change Network's Direction: Report
Biden Receives Avalanche of Criticism for His 'Afterthought' D-Day Commemoration
Shock Pic Goes Viral After Trans Men Literally Steal Race from Mother with Child
No Surgery, No Chemo: Small NYC Cancer Trial Concludes with Unprecedented Results
See more...

Conversation