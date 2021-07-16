Path 27
Commentary

Shock Poll: Staggering Number of Americans Want Out, Say They're OK with Secession

Cameron Arcand July 16, 2021 at 4:16pm
Americans are viciously divided along ideological lines at the moment, and a recent Bright Line Watch and YouGov poll shows that many people want out of the United States.

The survey asked 2,750 Americans from June 16 to 26 about a variety of issues, including if the United States should break apart into separate regional countries.

“Would you support or oppose [your state] seceding from the United States to join a new union with [list of states in new union]?” the poll asked.

When broken down by Democrats, Republicans and independents in each region, the results were depressing but not surprising.

In the South, 66 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of independents believe their region should split from the rest of the United States — with 44 percent overall support.

The blue Pacific and Northeast regions had 39 and 34 percent support for secession, respectively.

In these two regions, Democrats took the cake with 47 percent supporting secession in the Pacific and 39 percent in the Northeast.

As for the Mountain and Heartland regions, their numbers were 32 and 34 percent overall, with no political affiliation above 43 percent support.

But Bright Line Watch noted that respondents likely do not understand the dangerous consequences of secession.

Do you think America is extremely divided?

“As in our previous report, we caution that this survey item reflects initial reactions by respondents about an issue that they are very unlikely to have considered carefully,” the group wrote.

“Secession is a genuinely radical proposition and expressions of support in a survey may map only loosely onto willingness to act toward that end. We include the question because it taps into respondents’ commitments to the American political system at the highest level and with reference to a concrete alternative (regional unions).”

If the pollsters had framed the question as “Do you want a civil war?” it would have produced a more conclusive answer to the concept of seceding from the union, and the numbers would surely have been much lower.

Despite that caveat, it’s important to understand there are some significant takeaways here about how Americans feel about the direction of their country.

With the far left constantly finding new ways to tear apart American traditions, many Americans are struggling to believe that there are any shared values as a nation.

As for the high Democratic numbers, there is certainly a percentage of people who think the other half of the country is filled with vile racists (spoiler alert: it’s not).

Anyone rooting for a national divorce is looking for the easy way out and is not interested in putting up the fight for American traditions and values.

Leftists have done a fantastic job at dividing this country. Conservatives should not let them win.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Shock Poll: Staggering Number of Americans Want Out, Say They're OK with Secession
Conversation